WIBW
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fail in downtown Emporia
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt Eight people were taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an elevator failed in downtown Emporia. Chief Schmidt said emergency responders were called to an apartment building at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at around 12:46 pm. All...
KVOE
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
WIBW
Woman arrested in connection to Friday night shooting in Ogden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department say Bernice Farmer, 76 has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place Friday night in Ogden. She was arrested shortly after 1:00 a.m. for attempted second-degree murder and remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.
WIBW
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
WIBW
The Topeka Zoo is calling all ghouls to trick-or-treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo is calling all little ghosts and goblins to get in the Halloween spirit. Kids can dress up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo. The event is open to all ages and kids can watch the animals get special Halloween treats as well.
WIBW
Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence just west of downtown as part of a narcotics investigation, authorities said. Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler. Police cars blocked both ends of the 200 block...
WIBW
Helen Hocker Theater will continue work with TCT, Shawnee Co.
The Greater Topeka partnership welcomed new leadership, and familiar faces in new positions to the Topeka and Shawnee County community. The students and veterans on Wamego High School's Honor Flight are back in Kansas and received a heroes welcome as they pulled into town. Topeka hospital expands virtual nursing...
WIBW
Teen taken into custody after narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD said on October 21, 2022, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 block of southeast 33rd Street. TPD says this was related to an ongoing investigation and while conducting the...
WIBW
Over 200 families can now keep their homes warm with winter kits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 200 Shawnee Co. residents now have access to tools that can help them keep their homes warm during winter. The City of Topeka partnered up with Kansas Gas Service to distribute more than 200 free winterization kits for Topekans to prepare their homes. Each resident had to make an appointment to access one, and all kits were reserved days before the distribution.
WIBW
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka with special banners created in their name. The names and faces of nearly two dozen hometown veterans are on display throughout downtown to honor them for their sacrifices they made for the United States.
WIBW
TRM’s new park honors two rescue mission members who passed away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new outdoor park honors two Topeka Rescue Mission staff members for their dedication to the mission. The new Shinkle / Stutzman memorial park, created in honor of Mike Shinkle and Steve Stutzman, was dedicated Friday. LaManda Broyles, the Rescue Mission director, says both men dedicated...
WIBW
Topeka church celebrates new community garden space
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church wants to share its space with the community. The Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, along with city leaders and members of the community, celebrated its new garden at Bethany House and Garden. Each of the four garden spaces provides its own service to the...
WIBW
Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been sentenced to a little over 26 years behind bars for a Topeka home invasion. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Nichole Self was one of three suspects in a home invasion and robbery on February 1, 2022. The Shawnee...
Emporia gazette.com
Fredonia man shot west of Emporia
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a suspect after a shooting west of Emporia earlier this week. A statement released Thursday said Justin Smith, 38, of Fredonia, told authorities about the shooting Monday evening. Smith claimed he was shot at 625 Road 160 west of Emporia by “a person known by Smith.”
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
WIBW
High risk of wildfires expected across Kansas this weekend
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has issued a State Disaster Emergency declaration due to a high risk of wildfires expected over the weekend. The declaration went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday morning and allows the state to use resources and personnel to assist with the response and recovery efforts.
WIBW
Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
WIBW
GTP welcomes new leaders to Shawnee County with reception
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka partnership welcomed new leadership, and familiar faces in new positions to the Topeka and Shawnee County community. They held a reception at 4pm at the Topeka Country Club to kick off this year’s Executive Immersion Services program or EIS. The initiative helps...
WIBW
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
