ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 14

Chuck D.
5d ago

In the meantime be aware and alert. It isn’t a walk in the park out there per se. And that’s not entirely safe anymore either.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car. Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam. Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

Harrisonville 2-year-old airlifted to hospital after Cass County pedestrian crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 2-year-old was airlifted to Children’s Mercy after a pedestrian crash Friday afternoon in Cass County left the child with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Austin Road near 315th Street. It happened at 11:09 a.m. when the 2-year-old was hit by the towed unit of a 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by a 27-year-old from Garden City, Missouri.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of 26-year-old chimpanzee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of Teetoo, a 26-year-old chimpanzee. Teetoo passed away on Thursday after recovering from an initial medical procedure. She went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest and was unable to be resuscitated. She arrived at The Zoo in 2003 with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time

Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
GRANDVIEW, MO
KMBC.com

Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Fire marshal’s office investigating Sibley grass fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire Friday afternoon north of Buckner resulted in two firefighters being taken to the hospital. The Fort Osage Fire Protection District stated firefighters responded to a residence in the 31000 block of East Blue Mills Road near the village of Sibley just after 2:15 p.m. First responders found a shed caught fire, and it spread to a 2-3 acre grass fire, according to a release.
BUCKNER, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Fuzz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fuzz is good with people of all ages. She’s a sweet and affectionate 8-year-old kitty. She’s not crazy about other cats and is not aggressive at all with dogs, but she is very scared of them unless they are really small. So Fuzz...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy