Chuck D.
5d ago
In the meantime be aware and alert. It isn’t a walk in the park out there per se. And that’s not entirely safe anymore either.
Firefighter remains hospitalized after Friday’s grass fire
Fort Osage Fire Chief says one of the firefighters that were injured in a grass fire Friday afternoon is still hospitalized after grass fire.
KCTV 5
‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her. Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.
23-year-old man dies in Friday night stabbing in Merriam, Kansas
A 23-year-old man died after a stabbing Friday night in Merriam, Kansas. Police responded to the incident around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Royalty Way.
Twin brothers charged in Northland shooting that killed one, seriously injured another
Twin brothers Isaac and Isaiah Hernandez are now charged in a Northland shooting that killed one man and potentially paralyzed another.
AOL Corp
Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car. Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
Woman killed in shooting on downtown Kansas City highway
One person has died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City's downtown loop.
Missouri Trail Cam Video Full of Deer, Possums, Bobcats & Coyotes
One of the great things about life in Missouri is your trail cam videos end up being a who's who of the wilderness. That is true of a new trail cam share out of Clay County which is full of deer, possums, bobcats and coyotes. This new video share on...
Olathe man avoids gunshots fired at him Friday afternoon
A 55-year-old man was shot at, but not hit by bullets Friday afternoon in Olathe, Kansas. The gunfire happened about 2:45 p.m. in the 16600 block of West 123rd Street
KCTV 5
Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam. Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
KCTV 5
Harrisonville 2-year-old airlifted to hospital after Cass County pedestrian crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 2-year-old was airlifted to Children’s Mercy after a pedestrian crash Friday afternoon in Cass County left the child with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Austin Road near 315th Street. It happened at 11:09 a.m. when the 2-year-old was hit by the towed unit of a 2018 Chevrolet truck driven by a 27-year-old from Garden City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of 26-year-old chimpanzee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of Teetoo, a 26-year-old chimpanzee. Teetoo passed away on Thursday after recovering from an initial medical procedure. She went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest and was unable to be resuscitated. She arrived at The Zoo in 2003 with...
KCTV 5
Fort Osage Fire Department battles grass fire throughout night and morning
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire that began Friday in the 31000 block of E. Blue Mills Road continued to flare up overnight and into Saturday morning, causing fire crews to return multiple times. The Fort Osage Fire Department said two firefighters were injured battling the blaze Friday. One...
KCTV 5
Crash on I-35 northbound near Santa Fe results in 2 injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 northbound near Santa Fe resulted in injuries for two people Saturday morning. The right two lanes of traffic on I-35 were blocked by emergency personnel, who took two people to Overland Park Regional hospital to tend to their injuries. Johnson County Med Act said both people injured were in stable condition.
martincitytelegraph.com
Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time
Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
KMBC.com
Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
KCTV 5
Fire marshal’s office investigating Sibley grass fire, 2 firefighters hospitalized
BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - A grass fire Friday afternoon north of Buckner resulted in two firefighters being taken to the hospital. The Fort Osage Fire Protection District stated firefighters responded to a residence in the 31000 block of East Blue Mills Road near the village of Sibley just after 2:15 p.m. First responders found a shed caught fire, and it spread to a 2-3 acre grass fire, according to a release.
Argument led to deadly shooting in Grain Valley duplex, police say
Grain Valley police said an argument among people living in a duplex NW Scenic Lane and NW Sawgrass Drive led to a deadly shooting Wednesday.
Police recover stolen Chiefs memorabilia days after finding stolen van
Days after a stolen Chiefs van was recovered, the Kansas City Police Department recovered the memorabilia that was taken from inside of it.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Fuzz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fuzz is good with people of all ages. She’s a sweet and affectionate 8-year-old kitty. She’s not crazy about other cats and is not aggressive at all with dogs, but she is very scared of them unless they are really small. So Fuzz...
