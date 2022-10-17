Life Hacks: Fall furnace checkup

Bismarck, ND- With overnight lows dipping into the 20s, by now, just about everyone, even the most diehard homeowners have flipped on their heat for the season.



That’s also a time when many people replace their furnace air filter.

One and two inch filters are recommended to be changed about two months.

If you buy a five or six inch filter, that will likely be good for a year.

People who don’t change out the filter cause their furnaces to overheat when it starts up, which is called short-cycling.

“The air conditioner’s been running all summer and running the air through,” Jeff Hinz with Kirkwood Ace Hardware said. “So, people start the furnace and think, ‘hey, I just started, the filter should be fine.’ No. the air has been cycling through that filter all summer.”

Hinz also says a good habit is to take a sharpie and write the date on the side of the filter when you replace it to help you remember how long it’s been since it was changed out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.