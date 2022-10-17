ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Life Hacks: Fall furnace checkup

By Joel Porter
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8tmW_0ickaeJV00

Bismarck, ND- With overnight lows dipping into the 20s, by now, just about everyone, even the most diehard homeowners have flipped on their heat for the season.

That’s also a time when many people replace their furnace air filter.
One and two inch filters are recommended to be changed about two months.
If you buy a five or six inch filter, that will likely be good for a year.
People who don’t change out the filter cause their furnaces to overheat when it starts up, which is called short-cycling.
“The air conditioner’s been running all summer and running the air through,” Jeff Hinz with Kirkwood Ace Hardware said. “So, people start the furnace and think, ‘hey, I just started, the filter should be fine.’ No. the air has been cycling through that filter all summer.”

Hinz also says a good habit is to take a sharpie and write the date on the side of the filter when you replace it to help you remember how long it’s been since it was changed out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

A fall “heatwave”, a cool down follows

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Above average highs highlight Thursday as many will warm to the 70s. All eyes are watching a low pressure system that will move through the second half of the weekend into Monday. As of now, it’s too early to make any snowfall predictions but we could see a rain-snow mix Sunday […]
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

The Peluso Report: Access, Wind Make Fall Tough

Small Openings. Between the wind, challenging access points, and a fall bite yet to kick off on the Missouri River, scraping out a few walleyes can be a grind right now. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso. I was all ready to spend the week up at Devils Lake for three...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Coming Soon: Another Store To Open In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall

That's right, we're getting ANOTHER new store in the Kirkwood Mall. It's called "Just Kick It." Whilst scrolling through my Facebook feed I noticed this post made on the mall's page. Yes Please. Bismarck-Mandan needs a new shoe/sneaker store, especially since Finish Line closed some time ago. I haven't been...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New Bismarck childcare facilities almost ready to open their doors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a lot of job openings in Bismarck, but getting people to take those jobs depends a lot on available daycare. Childcare centers around Bismarck have long waiting lists. This is one of the two new childcare facilities opening in Bismarck to address childcare shortages....
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow

A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

‘Sunne Quilters’ send blankets to those in need

WILTON, ND (KXNET) —Sunne Lutheran Evangelical Church Quilters have a mission of preparing quilts for Lutheran World Relief which get distributed all over the world to people in need. And they did just that this past week, shipping all of their quilts to Lutheran World Relief in St. Paul, Minnesota. The quilt assembly process is […]
WILTON, ND
US 103.3

Did You See This? A Bismarck Store Is Gone

You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Destination Dakota: Washburn

WASHBURN, ND (KXNET) — Joseph Henry Taylor, who was a hunter, trapper, and scholar interested in nature, traveled along with Lewis and Clark and made his way to Washburn. Taylor was Washburn’s first resident and built his home in the Painted Forest in 1869, which was moved into Washburn in 1932 for its 50th anniversary. […]
WASHBURN, ND
KFYR-TV

43rd Ave NE construction nearing an end

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over. 43rd Avenue is expected to be fully open on November 11. As some segments of the roadway are finished, they might open earlier than that date. The newly designed corridor will include two roundabouts and sidewalks on both sides of the...
BISMARCK, ND
aarp.org

On Tap In Your Town

While the election will soon be over, the work of those you selected to represent you begins after the new year. Join your local legislators and AARP for a beer and a chat. What’s on your mind? What’s on theirs? Connect over a cold one before they head into session this January. We'll be in Minot, Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo.
GRAND FORKS, ND
US 103.3

A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good

We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Five people receive medical treatment after Bismarck apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after an apartment fire in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the fire department said they were called to the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway just after 3:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire. Several people...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Fire Department responds to early-morning apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Fire Department was called to extinguish an apartment building catching fire on the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway Avenue early on Wednesday morning. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, information about the fire was first received at 3:32 a.m. on October 19. The first fire crew to arrive […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy