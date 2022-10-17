ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Connecticut State Police chaplain aiding after 2 Bristol officers killed

By Tim Harfmann
 2 days ago

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rev. Kevin Donovan didn’t know what to expect when he arrived at the scene.

“There was, certainly, a level of shock and disbelief,” Donovan, a chaplain for the Connecticut State Police, said. “Both men and women were trying to begin to make sense of what had transpired a few hours earlier.”

Donovan is one of the multiple religious leaders who have stepped in to help first responders in the wake of a shooting that left two Bristol officers dead and a third injured.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed after police said they were called to a home on Redstone Hill Road for a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded.

Sources: Police came into contact with suspect at bar before 2 officers were killed at a home

Bristol police said Iurato returned fire, shooting 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher in the throat, killing him. His brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher, was injured.

Donovan knows many of the responding officers personally. When he saw them, he gave them a hug and offered support.

One texted him the next day and wrote, “I’m just trying to get my head around this. I’m just trying to figure this out.”

He and about a dozen other chaplains of different denominations will be attending the joint funeral service for the officers.

How to help families of fallen Bristol police officers

Donovan’s message to the first responders is simple.

“It’s always a message of hope because when you lose hope, it’s almost like not worth getting out of bed,” he said.

