New Orleans voters to decide on charter change

New Orleans voters will, among other items, cast ballots on a citywide proposition that would require the city council to confirm the mayor’s top appointees. “This does represent a momentous shift in New Orleans towards having more accountability for department heads,” City Councilman At large J.P. Morrell said. “We’ve been doing things the same way for decades with the same results.”
Video: Women record themselves firing guns out of a moving vehicle near Superdome

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two women after a video posted to social media shows them randomly firing handguns out of a moving vehicle. NOPD investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in the incident.

