Read full article on original website
Related
WWL-TV
New Orleans voters to decide on charter change
New Orleans voters will, among other items, cast ballots on a citywide proposition that would require the city council to confirm the mayor’s top appointees. “This does represent a momentous shift in New Orleans towards having more accountability for department heads,” City Councilman At large J.P. Morrell said. “We’ve been doing things the same way for decades with the same results.”
WWL-TV
1 dead, 5 injured in two Friday night shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot, one of whom died, in a pair of shootings Friday night in New Orleans, according to police. Two victims were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the...
WWL-TV
Ex-director of Cantrell nonprofit backtracks; court orders him to stop claiming $1M+ in city funds
NEW ORLEANS — The former head of a nonprofit created by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to pay for city welfare programs is now backing off his claims that illegitimate board members mismanaged public and private funds at the nonprofit, Forward Together New Orleans, after a judge ordered him Thursday to stop acting as if he still runs FTNO.
WWL-TV
Video: Women record themselves firing guns out of a moving vehicle near Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two women after a video posted to social media shows them randomly firing handguns out of a moving vehicle. NOPD investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding 21-year-old India Fazande and 20-year-old Erica Settles as persons of interest in the incident.
Comments / 0