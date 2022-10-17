ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive Township, NJ

NJ.com

Mount Olive shutsout J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap

Besian Hadzovic had a goal and an assist as Mount Olive defeated J.P. Stevens 3-0 in Edison. Trevor Waldstein and Luc Thomas also had goals with Jakob Marcus and Eric Radler tallying an assist each. Kristian Dobbek had seven saves to get the shutout. Mount Olive (10-7-1) led 1-0 at...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown

West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny edges out High Point - Boys soccer recap

Dylan Zupkay posted two assists as Kittatinny defeated High Point 2-1 in Newton. The game was tied at 1 at the half, with Kittatinny (9-7) scoring the tie-breaker in the second half. It took the win despite being outshot 8-4 by High Point (11-3) in the game. Kyle Theobald and...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Hunterdon Central tops Newton in Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex boys soccer final

Colin Adams did not mind passing the plate – the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex boys soccer tournament most valuable player silverware, that is, to senior teammate Nick Riga. Riga scored the first and third goals as top-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, successfully defended its H/W/S crown with a dominant 3-1 victory over second-seeded Newton on Saturday afternoon at Delaware Valley’s Tap Webb Memorial Field.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton over Kinnelon - Girls soccer recap

Amaya Campbell dominated in net with 20 saves to keep Kinnelon off the scoreboard during Boonton's 3-0 victory in Boonton. Arianna Jackson-Wach and Ava Derr scored twice in the second half as Boonton (5-9) pulled away over the final 40 minutes. Megan Campos also found the back of the...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Phillipsburg over Easton (PA) - Boys soccer recap

Shane Aufschlag scored two goals to lead Phillipsburg past Easton (PA) 2-0 in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (6-10-1) led 1-0 at the half and despite being outshot 8-5 by Easton in the game. Noah Poirier had an assist with Nathan Wilde posting eight saves.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

MKA over Nutley - Boys soccer recap

Joey Nigro recorded two goals and an assist in Montclair Kimberley Academy's 3-0 shutout over Nutley in Montclair. Andrew Avalos made seven saves to earn the shutout for MKA (10-6-1). Braedan Keegan added on one goal to the win. Nutley fell to 6-8-1 on the season.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Delbarton regains Morris County crown with win over Mendham

Third-seeded Delbarton regained its often-earned status of Morris County Tournament champions, with Josh Hepplewhite, Nate Zimmermann and William Pedicano scoring goals to guide the Green Wave past ninth-seeded Mendham 3-1 on Saturday in Succasunna. Delbarton (14-5) captured six Morris County Tournament titles in a seven-year run from 2013-2019. But the...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

