Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now OpenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Locals Set World Record with Tribute to UkraineMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Kadrolsha Ona Carole to Appear at Chiller Theatre Hilton Parsippany, NJ Oct. 28th. - 30th.ES NEWS PRParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Related
Boys soccer recap: Franklin Township earns victory over South Brunswick
Ike Eluwa and Nick Consiglio scored for Franklin Township in its 2-1 victory over South Brunswick Saturday in Franklin Township. Ryan Piro had an assist for the Warriors (7-11). South Brunswick fell to (4-9-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Mount Olive shutsout J.P. Stevens - Boys soccer recap
Besian Hadzovic had a goal and an assist as Mount Olive defeated J.P. Stevens 3-0 in Edison. Trevor Waldstein and Luc Thomas also had goals with Jakob Marcus and Eric Radler tallying an assist each. Kristian Dobbek had seven saves to get the shutout. Mount Olive (10-7-1) led 1-0 at...
Freshman leads Chatham girls soccer to 2nd straight Morris County title (PHOTOS)
A month ago, rookie Amanda Thornton was terrorizing JV defenses across Morris County so often that Chatham could no longer afford to leave its up-and-coming freshman off the varsity roster. On Saturday night, she was putting the fear into West Morris’ defense in the county final. The freshman scored...
Girls soccer recap: McGlinn’s hat trick paces Cherry Hill West past Princeton
Reilly McGlinn’s hat trick lifted Cherry Hill West to a 5-1 victory over Princeton Saturday in Cherry Hill. Kennedy Erdman netted three assists. Madison Bauerle and Kassidy Phillips also scored for the Lions (10-6-1). Romy Johnson scored for the Little Tigers (8-7-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Parsippany Hills over Pequannock - Boys soccer recap
Parsippany Hills scored two goals in the second half during its 2-0 victory over Pequannock in Pequannock. Eric Fernandes and Sebastian Restrepo found the back of the net for Parsippany Hills (3-11). Pequannock (7-8-2) could not find the back of the net on 13 shots on goal. The N.J. High...
Hopewell Valley defeats Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap
Alex Luedecke scored a goal to help lead Hopewell Valley past Princeton Day 2-0 in Princeton. Austin Warren also had a goal with Rex Peters and Andrew Halko posting an assist each. Hopewell Valley (14-5) scored both of its goals in the first half and had 8 shots on goal.
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown
West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
Kittatinny edges out High Point - Boys soccer recap
Dylan Zupkay posted two assists as Kittatinny defeated High Point 2-1 in Newton. The game was tied at 1 at the half, with Kittatinny (9-7) scoring the tie-breaker in the second half. It took the win despite being outshot 8-4 by High Point (11-3) in the game. Kyle Theobald and...
Boys soccer recap: Maricic, Gurra direct Roselle Park over Immaculata
Milan Maricic finished with three goals and an assist as Roselle Park blanked Immaculata, 7-0, Saturday in Roselle Park. Alban Gurra added a goal and three assists. Nathaniel Arango, Makai Thompson and Sergio Orozco also scored for the Panthers (13-5). Joshua Lopez made a save for the shutout. Immaculata fell...
Chatham makes school history in win over Montville - Football recap
Peter Boyd ran in from three yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the victory as Chatham won at home, 24-14, over Montville and earned the first Liberty Blue division conference championship in school history. Chatham will likely be in the playoffs in super section North 4 and might...
No. 8 Hunterdon Central tops Newton in Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex boys soccer final
Colin Adams did not mind passing the plate – the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex boys soccer tournament most valuable player silverware, that is, to senior teammate Nick Riga. Riga scored the first and third goals as top-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, successfully defended its H/W/S crown with a dominant 3-1 victory over second-seeded Newton on Saturday afternoon at Delaware Valley’s Tap Webb Memorial Field.
Boys soccer: Paterson Kennedy upsets No. 10 Clifton to capture Passaic County crown
Luis Portillo scored a goal in overtime in the 84th minute of the game to give third-seeded Paterson Kennedy the 1-0 upset over top-seeded Clifton, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the finals of the Passaic County Tournament at Passaic Tech High School in Wayne. The win over...
Girls soccer recap: Dean, Parsippany top Pequannock for third straight win
Amanda Dean had the game’s lone goal as Parsippany blanked Pequannock, 1-0, Saturday in Parsippany. Ava Turrisi made 10 saves for the Red Hawks (10-7) who won theird third in a row. Pequannock fell to 14-2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Boonton over Kinnelon - Girls soccer recap
Amaya Campbell dominated in net with 20 saves to keep Kinnelon off the scoreboard during Boonton’s 3-0 victory in Boonton. Arianna Jackson-Wach and Ava Derr scored twice in the second half as Boonton (5-9) pulled away over the final 40 minutes. Megan Campos also found the back of the...
Football: Wallkill Valley makes history in its victory over Kittatinny
It was a historic day in more ways than one for Wallkill Valley in its 69-19 victory over Kittatinny in Hamburg as the Rangers recorded their most points scored in a half and a game. In addition, Chase Lorencovitz broke 1,000 yards receiving on the year and Shane Nugent set...
Colts Neck over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Terri Morgan scored two goals as Colts Neck cruised to a 5-1 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Nikki Cataneo added one goal and one assist for Colts Neck (8-7-1). Anna Casler and Charli Pagano also found the back of the net. Isabelle Marin scored the only goal of...
Phillipsburg over Easton (PA) - Boys soccer recap
Shane Aufschlag scored two goals to lead Phillipsburg past Easton (PA) 2-0 in Phillipsburg. Phillipsburg (6-10-1) led 1-0 at the half and despite being outshot 8-5 by Easton in the game. Noah Poirier had an assist with Nathan Wilde posting eight saves. Thank you for relying on us to provide...
MKA over Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Joey Nigro recorded two goals and an assist in Montclair Kimberley Academy’s 3-0 shutout over Nutley in Montclair. Andrew Avalos made seven saves to earn the shutout for MKA (10-6-1). Braedan Keegan added on one goal to the win. Nutley fell to 6-8-1 on the season. Thank you for...
Delbarton regains Morris County crown with win over Mendham
Third-seeded Delbarton regained its often-earned status of Morris County Tournament champions, with Josh Hepplewhite, Nate Zimmermann and William Pedicano scoring goals to guide the Green Wave past ninth-seeded Mendham 3-1 on Saturday in Succasunna. Delbarton (14-5) captured six Morris County Tournament titles in a seven-year run from 2013-2019. But the...
Girls Soccer: 2022 Shore Conference final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 18 Howell
Girls Soccer: Watchung Hills vs Freehold Township — SHORE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0