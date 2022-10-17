Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Gloria Vanderbilt's Former Upper East Side Townhouse Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside
A New York City brownstone previously owned by heiress and style icon Gloria Vanderbilt has hit the market for just under $12 million. Vanderbilt, who is also the mother of Anderson Cooper, lived in the Upper East Side residence in the 1980s and '90s according to a release from Compass, which is co-listing the property with Leslie Garfield for $11.995 million.
A New Yorker Showed The Smallest Apartment For Rent & TikTok Is Trying To Make It Make Sense
New York apartments for rent are a dime a dozen, but to find an affordable monthly price point with a nice livable space is like searching for a needle in a haystack. So much so, many residents have been moving to Florida. One realtor in the city recorded on TikTok...
Take a look inside the most expensive home in the country, a penthouse in New York City's Central Park Tower that just listed for $250 million
A $250 million NYC penthouse just hit the market, becoming the most expensive home in the US. At 1,416 feet above the city, it's the world's tallest residence, located within the luxury skyscraper Central Park Tower on Billionaires' Row. Take a look inside the apartment, which boasts 17,545 square feet...
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.45 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with Techno Gym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen.
A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.
Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000. It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage. The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.
This secluded earthship in New Mexico puts similar homes to shame. Take a look
“As featured on Netflix, international television and social media,” this alluring residence has been turning heads for a reason.
Interior of this charming getaway SC home has Zillow Gone Wild transfixed. See why
A Darlington home on the South Carolina market with a highly intriguing interior has managed to grab the attention of a popular social media real estate page thanks to its design and eye-raising price tag. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is listed for $199,900. While that might not be too shocking,...
This Travel Writer’s 450-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Is a Cabinet of Curiosities
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Capitol Hill — Washington, D.C. Size: 450 square feet. Type of Home: Studio apartment. Years Lived In: 2 years, renting. Travel...
Laverne Cox’s 634 Square-Foot NYC Studio Has So Many Space-Saving Details You’ll Want to Steal
She may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but Laverne Cox is living small in a 634-square-foot apartment in New York City. The Emmy-nominated actor is still living large, though, with luxe space-saving solutions that are as beautifully designed as they are glamorous. “There’s something really cool about...
Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom
Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
Historic Upper East Side mansion sells for $57 million after buyer viewed property over FACETIME - and paid millions extra for all its furnishings: Home has six beds, a pool and sauna
A historic townhouse on Manhattan's Upper East Side has sold for $57 million to buyer in South Africa after he viewed the property over FaceTime. The move-in ready home on East 68th Street spans 9,200 square feet, excluding two floors below street level, and boasts six bedrooms, staff rooms and an indoor pool and sauna.
Why High-Tier Modular Homes Are the Trend, Even Super-Rich Buyers Are Impacted by Rising Interest Rates, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Oct. 17, 2022. The Lead. Absolutely Prefab-ulous: Why Luxury Buyers Are Moving Toward Modular.
Married Life in their Plant-Filled Tiny Home
Rebekah wanted a place of her own and designed a custom tiny house with Mini Mansions, making her dreams a reality. Her home is bursting with storage but still feels open and functional. Now that she’s married, she lives with her husband and cat Peach in their teeny tiny space.
The One Thing I Will Never Sacrifice When Buying a House Ever Again
When I bought my newly constructed townhome outside of Denver, I didn’t think it was a huge deal that the backyard was naked, the landscaping left to me to conceptualize and execute. After all, it was a small plot probably better described as a courtyard. My tiny yard connects the detached garage to the back entrance, with a sizable patch that could be filled with brick, grass, faux grass or pavers — anything really, if I could just make up my dang mind.
Designer Genevieve Gorder's Tips For Selecting Paint Colors
Choosing paint colors for your home can be a nerve-wracking experience. Do you go with the warm-toned gray to create a sense of coziness or a cool-toned gray to brighten up the space? Maybe your room is filled with neutrals, and you want to add a pop of color but aren't sure how pigmented it should be. Yes, all these questions flood our brains to the point where we surrender to a basic coat of white paint and call it a day. However, we believe you can avoid creating a bland design by following the tips of interior designer Genevieve Gorder.
Best early Wayfair Way Day deals before the big sale: Sofas, more
There’s a reason Wayfair’s slogan on commercials is…. 🎶Wayfair has just what I need 🎶. Starting on Oct. 26, one of America’s favorite online furniture stores is hosting its major Way Day shopping event yet again, and we have the scoop on the best early deals you can shop for now.
20 of the best getaways to banish the winter blues
With summer now just a distant memory, it's time to start planning a winter vacation, which can provide a boost to your spirits without emptying your wallet. For many cities, winter marks the off-season for tourism, which means fewer crowds, lower prices and easier access to top-notch restaurants and hotels. Have you ever fancied a visit to wine country in California's Napa Valley? During the winter months, the region is cheap, mellow and full of holiday spirit.
Man Buys Old Van And Converts It Into A Beautiful DIY Adventure Home
Having a vehicle you can live out of is usually a luxury that is only had by people who can afford an RV or a fifth wheel. There really has never been an option for young adults, something that is relatively inexpensive, but also functional enough to be able to actually live in for a decent amount of time. Because of the lack of options, many young adults have taken to creating their own adventure vehicles. Vehicles that are perfect for weekend camping trips, or even long road trips. This young man shared his build for his adventure mobile, and I immediately fell in love with it. It has everything you would ever need. Check out how he did it below.
Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning
Trusting the process really worth it sometimes.
Before and After: A White Front Door Gets an Autumn-Inspired $20 Refresh
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
