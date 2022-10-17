ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

Police, detectives search home in Trotwood

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
TROTWOOD — Crews including detectives and police searched a home in Trotwood Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. crews responded to the 900 block of Olive Road to execute a search warrant, according to Montgomery County dispatch.

Dispatchers said at least nine crews were responding to the address.

It is not known what crews are searching for or if anyone has been taken into custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as we receive new information.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
