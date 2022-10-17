One of Columbus’ best chefs, Matthew Heaggans, is headed to Cincinnati. Heaggans told Columbus Monthly that he is moving to Cincy because his partner got a new job. Despite the move, the Preston’s: A Burger Joint and Service! co-founder says he will continue to commute to Columbus for the time being. Heaggans has most recently been involved in the creation of Café Overloook, a cafeteria and workforce development program located at the Franklin County Courthouse. You can catch Heaggans, Raymond Kim (Koso Hae) and Jay Kleven (formerly of Cleaver) on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Antiques on High (714 S. High St.), where the trio will be grilling out with their pop-up Bincho Boys. “Bincho” refers to binchotan, a type long-burning Japanese charcoal. The Bincho Boys pop-up kicks off at 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO