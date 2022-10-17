ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Week 9 Kickoff Time Announced

By Connor Zimmerlee
 5 days ago

The Aggies will host the Rebels in College Station on Oct. 29.

The Texas A&M Aggies entered the season with high expectations, both from fans and the national media. ESPN analyst Desmond Howard even went as far to pick the Aggies as his national champions before the season started.

Whether those expectations were warranted or not is an entirely different conversation, but through six games the Aggies sit at 3-3. Of course, 3-3 is not a bad record by any means and leaves the Aggies plenty of time to turn things around moving forward.

On Monday the Aggies' Week 9 kickoff time against the Ole Miss Rebels was announced, with the Rebels set to come to College Station on Oct. 29. The game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time and will air on SEC Network.

The Aggies hold the all-time head-to-head record over the Rebels at 9-2, but the Rebels won the 2021 matchup 29-19.

Texas A&M will enter Week 9 coming off a road game against South Carolina, looking to get back on track in conference play after back-to-back losses to Alabama and Mississippi State to give them a 1-2 record in conference play so far.

College Station, TX
