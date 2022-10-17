ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Fort Bliss soldier killed, 3 others wounded in Sunrise Village shopping center shooting

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
A Fort Bliss soldier was clutching a gun in his hand when he was killed in a shooting during a large gathering outside a nightclub in the parking lot of a Northeast shopping center, El Paso police officials said Monday.

Three other people also were wounded when gunfire erupted in the crowd at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday even as police were patrolling in the large parking lot of the Sunrise Village shopping center at 8500 Dyer St., officials said.

Jewllian Maurer, 29, of Fort Bliss, died in the shooting. The others wounded were Lachundria Aguirre, 31, of El Paso, and Dezmond Wilridge, 24, and Caitlyn Thomas, 27, both of Fort Bliss, according to a police news release.

There had been no arrests as of Monday as a homicide investigation continued by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. Officials had not disclosed on Sunday that someone had died in the incident.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said that officers already were in the parking lot after someone had made a threat of a shooting after being kicked out of the EP Clubhouse nightclub in the shopping center, commonly known as Sunrise Center.

Crime:Driver arrested on assault charges after Stanton Street Bridge shooting

As officers were patrolling, "shots were fired amongst a large group" gathered in the parking lot, according to a police news statement.

Police said that Maurer was found dead at the scene while still holding a gun in his hand. Aguirre had a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Wilridge and Thomas left the scene and went to different hospitals, police said.

Anyone with information on the Sunrise center shooting may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Homicides 2022:El Paso driver accused of involvement in deadly shooting outside bar arrested on murder charge

Comments / 16

chris martinez
2d ago

when people go to bars it's to have a good time. but pride and alcohol get people in trouble.

Reply
15
 

