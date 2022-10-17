Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Shares His Position on Crypto Regulations
The community is not exactly thrilled by the new draft proposed by SBF. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a draft of a set of standards to create clarity and protect customers as the US awaits full federal regulatory regimes. While highlighting the significance of regulatory oversight and customer protection,...
cryptopotato.com
FTX-Backed Bridge Network Announces Plans for a Multichain Non-Custodial Payment Solution
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 16th August 2022]. Bridge Network reveals plans to launch a non-custodial multichain payment product to tackle crypto off-ramps in underserved regions. The product will allow users to fund their card directly from web 3 wallets across any chain without the risk of centralized wallets infrastructure, enabling seamless & secure crypto payments in the real world.
cryptopotato.com
Binance Does Not Use Uniswap (UNI) Tokens to Vote, Clarifies CZ
CZ stated that Uniswap “misunderstood” the situation. After Binance became the second-largest entity by voting power in the Uniswap DAO, the CEO of the popular DEX, Hayden Adams, took it to Twitter to describe the situation as “unique” while adding that “UNI technically belongs to its users.”
Suspicious packages, white powdery substances, and a 'swatting': Inside the threats federal judges are facing across the country
Former President Donald Trump's four years in the White House coincided with a surge in threats against federal judges across the country.
cryptopotato.com
Fidelity’s Crypto Arm to Provide ‘Institutional Ethereum Capabilities’
After launching an Ethereum Index Fund, Fidelity is now set to provide Ether trading options to institutional clients. Fidelity Digital Assets – the cryptocurrency subsidiary of the finance giant Fidelity Investments – will allow its institutional clients to trade Ether (ETH). The service will be available on the...
"Frustrated and powerless": In fight with China for global influence, diplomacy is America’s biggest weakness
In Panama, a bridge to connect the country highlights China’s growing diplomatic presence and sway, while the U.S. goes four-and-a-half years without an ambassador.
cryptopotato.com
Another Global Forex Giant Launches Crypto Trading Services
Online currency trading company Oanda has ventured into digital assets with the launch of trading services for U.S. customers. On Oct. 20, Oanda announced cryptocurrency trading services for its American market designed to give investors easy access to crypto alongside their existing forex portfolios. It is the latest traditional finance...
cryptopotato.com
Scam Alert: FTX User Lost $1.26M Through 3Commas API
FTX claims the API key was leaked, while 3Comma says no leaks occurred on its end. A crypto trader was taken by surprise after hackers reportedly siphoned more than a million dollars worth of digital assets from his FTX account by exploiting an API connected to the trading account. According...
cryptopotato.com
MIRL Will Be Listed on the Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
MIRL will be listed on the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC, and its native token MIRL can be traded on this platform. Public information shows MEXC is the world’s top 10 cryptocurrency trading platform. Its core products include spot, leveraged ETF, perpetual contracts, NFT Index, etc., and it supports over 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions. It ranks No.1 in the world in terms of liquidity among the top 50 coins by market capitalization.
cryptopotato.com
Uniswap Slumped 8% Daily, Bitcoin Fights for $19K (Market Watch)
Uniswap is among the poorest performers on a 24-hour scale, perhaps fueled by the misunderstandings with Binance. The primary cryptocurrency continues its flirt with the $19,000 level, but it fights to stay above it this time. The altcoins are in the red on a daily scale, with Uniswap losing the...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Whales Add $4.55 Billion Worth of ETH Since September 11
Billionaire whales have added over 14% ETH since before the Merge. The crypto sector has been trapped in bearish patterns for several weeks, and even big tokens such as Ethereum are under tremendous pressure. This has resulted in the massive dumping of tokens which has further dampened the chances of potential upticks.
cryptopotato.com
The Metaverse is Still Popular Despite Bear Market: DappRadar
Trading volume is down with the rest of the crypto market, but metaverse worlds are retaining users. DappRadar – a Dapp discovery and analysis platform – has released a report covering the current state of the Metaverse, its use, and levels of adoption. While metaverse-related trade has slowed...
cryptopotato.com
Elon Musk Guesses Recession Will Last Until 2024
The billionaire said his companies are still faring well, but others are not. The global recession will probably last until the spring of 2024, guessed Tesla CEO Elon Musk over Twitter on Friday. The billionaire cast his prediction in response to Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who made a tweet joking...
Comments / 0