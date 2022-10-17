Read full article on original website
WAAY 31 Meteorologist reaches 1,018 students this semester....so far
WAAY 31 is proud of its community outreach program, Connecting North Alabama. As a result of this program, members of the WAAY 31 team get to showcase their passions and spend their time giving back to the community in the area where they are most passionate. Following in a long...
Powerball hits 10th largest jackpot in its history; Alabamians cross state lines for chance to win
Saturday's Powerball Jackpot is now the 10th largest in games history, according to Powerball. The winning prize: $580 million, that's a $287 million cash-out prize. When the MegaMillions or Powerball gets high, TNT in Ardmore knows there will be nonstop foot traffic. One Alabama man, Joe Robbins, has to cross...
Chilly tonight, then a weekend warmup
After a spectacular Friday, we are headed for another chilly night, followed by a weekend warmup. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s under mostly clear sky conditions. Saturday starts chilly and clear, but clouds will mix with periods of sunshine all day. Winds from the southwest will...
WAAY 31 Big Game Friday Night: Scoreboard for Oct. 20-21
Here are scores for this week's high school football games from across North Alabama. You can count on WAAY 31's Big Game Friday Night to bring you the best coverage of the games. Big Game Friday Night kicks off at 10:15 p.m. Fridays on WAAY 31. You can watch on...
