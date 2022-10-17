ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Recall News

Food recall news: Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material

 2 days ago

Photos of the recalled Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKsrf_0ickYq5N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMXt1_0ickYq5N00

Company Announcement

ARLINGTON, VA., October 13, 2022 — Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

This voluntary recall is isolated to NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022. These products were distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

No other Nestlé Toll House products, including other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Cookie Dough and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.

Consumers who may have purchased NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.
The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

Tita Escargo
2d ago

Since pandemic and recession, which the Feds think is coming. (It's been here months, duh), I've never seen so many recalls on food in my life.

