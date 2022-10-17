NORMAN – The OU volleyball team fought hard but fell short to Kansas State on Wednesday night, 3-2. The Sooners were off to a fast start, taking the first two sets (2-0), but the Wildcats clawed their way back to force a fifth and final set. Kansas State took the match with a 15-13 final set victory, taking the match, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-13. "They were great in the first two sets and then we took our foot off the gas right when Kansas State had nothing else to do, but go for it," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "To win three sets by two points, we have to maintain our consistency in the competitive effort and willingness to execute every discipline."

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO