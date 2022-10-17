Read full article on original website
Soccer Closes Home Slate with TCU, WVU
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma soccer team returns to John Crain Field in Norman this week for its final two regular season home matches of 2022. OU (7-5-3, 2-3-2 Big 12) meets No. 12 TCU (9-2-4, 4-0-2) for a 7 p.m. CT match Thursday night prior to facing West Virginia (5-4-6, 2-1-3) on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Both matches can be seen on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Sooners Knock Off No. 12 TCU
NORMAN — The Oklahoma soccer team knocked off No. 12 TCU 2-1 Thursday night in Norman. It was the Horned Frogs (9-3-4, 4-1-2) first loss in conference play and OU's first win over TCU since 2016. "It (this win) means a lot," head coach Mark Carr said. "It's been...
2022 Fall Ball Central
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team announced a seven-game 2022 fall schedule featuring three games against outside competition and four intrasquad scrimmages with an exciting format titled the Oklahoma Battle Series. Six of the seven exhibitions will be at Marita Hynes Field in Norman and open to the public. Follow along with all the action below.
Sooners Fall in Five Set Marathon with Kansas State
NORMAN – The OU volleyball team fought hard but fell short to Kansas State on Wednesday night, 3-2. The Sooners were off to a fast start, taking the first two sets (2-0), but the Wildcats clawed their way back to force a fifth and final set. Kansas State took the match with a 15-13 final set victory, taking the match, 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-13. "They were great in the first two sets and then we took our foot off the gas right when Kansas State had nothing else to do, but go for it," head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. "To win three sets by two points, we have to maintain our consistency in the competitive effort and willingness to execute every discipline."
Big 12 Play Continues with Kansas State and TCU
NORMAN – The conference slate continues for Oklahoma volleyball with its return to McCasland Field House, hosting Kansas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday, before heading on the road for its fifth trip to the Lone Star State where they face TCU at 6 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Longtime Supporter Ransom Pledges $5 Million to Golf Project
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma announced a transformational $5 million gift from longtime OU golf supporter Jerry Ransom that will support the modernization of the existing Charlie Coe Center and the creation of a new indoor golf performance center. This gift is a part of the university's recently...
Sooners Dominant, Bedlam To Decide Spot in Big 12 Championship Match
HOCKLEY, Texas – Following two days of play and three separate matches, the Oklahoma men's golf team sits atop the Big 12 Match Play Championship standings. The No. 2-seeded Sooners have dominated the competition, dispatching Kansas, West Virginia and Baylor to claim a perfect nine points heading into the final day. Oklahoma is the only team to notch three victories and owns a championship-best +59-hole differential. A tie or win in Wednesday morning's Bedlam match would send Oklahoma to the conference's match play championship.
WTN Signs Romana Cisovska for 2022-23
NORMAN - Oklahoma women's tennis head coach Audra Cohen announced Thursday the addition of Romana Cisovska for the 2022-23 season. "We are extremely excited to have a player and person of Romana's caliber join our program," said Cohen. "Romana has shown that she can play at the highest level and she will make an immediate impact on our program!"
Robertson, Williams On Positional Award Watch Lists
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – A pair of Sooners were named to the watch list for their respective positional player of the year awards, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced this week. Taylor Robertson earned a spot on the Ann Meyers-Drysdale watch list for the fourth year in a...
