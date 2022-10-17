ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

22 WSBT

California man sentenced for decades old Warsaw rape

A California man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a rape in Warsaw more than two decades ago. A Kosciusko County judge sentenced 53-year-old Rodriguez Todd to 80 years in prison on Monday for rape and kidnapping charges. The victim testified Todd kidnapped her at knifepoint...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Local volunteers assist with hurricane relief in Florida

It's been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The storm, which reached category four level, has left behind plenty of destruction. Homeowners in Hurricane Ian's path are still picking up the pieces. The local Red Cross branch is jetting down to Florida to help. Even though...
FLORIDA STATE
22 WSBT

Out-of-control bonfire explodes, injuring 30 teens in Wisconsin

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WLUK) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office wants to hear from victims and witnesses regarding a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of teenagers. The explosion, which happened Friday night in Maple Grove, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
22 WSBT

Hyper-local school board races are becoming more politicized, experts say

LANSING, Mich. — Some of the most down-ballot, localized positions up for election on Nov. 8 have been getting more attention than ever this campaign season. School board races snagged headlines as some candidates vow to bring partisan policies to boards that typically get less attention. Campaigns to ban...
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Committee reviewing books to potentially be banned at St. Joseph Public Schools

A heated debate is shaping up at St. Joseph Public Schools. A review committee will decide whether the district will ban books with sexual content. Dozens of people spoke at a school board meeting Monday night. According to our reporting partners at WSJM, it comes after a parent raised concern...
22 WSBT

Habitat for Humanity, University of Notre Dame partner for 25th year

Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the University of Notre Dame to help create more housing in Mishawka. The partnership represents the 25th year that students have helped build houses for the community. Officials with Habitat for Humanity say there are about 14,000 families in Saint Joseph County that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

First snowfall of season seen in spots

The first snow of the season will came Monday night for many across Michiana. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Elkhart, Koscuisko, LaGrange, Marshall, and eastern St. Joseph Co., IN and Cass and St. Joseph Co., MI until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations across the advisory ranged from...
ELKHART, IN

