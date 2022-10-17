Operation Education: New data shows bullying in Indiana and Michigan schools

Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
'Too little, too late' for ballot preprocessing plan, some election clerks say
LANSING, Mich. — Election officials spent years asking the Michigan Legislature to catch up with other states like Florida and California that allowed early processing of absentee ballots. When the legislature finally approved preprocessing in late September, a number of clerks decided not to take the lawmakers up on...
Election officials waiting for guidance on poll watchers after lawsuit ruling
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Election officials are waiting for answers just weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm election, after a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled clerks couldn't refer to parts of an instruction manual on election challengers and poll watchers. Judge Brock Swartzle ruled Thursday that Michigan's election officials...
Wine grapes harvest underway
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — We've seen some extremes in our weather this year, but that hasn't stopped an above-average year for wine grapes. Fall in Michigan means the leaves change color, and the grape harvest is underway. And this year, the crop has been exceptional. Matthew Moersch pours...
Lawsuit overshadows St. Joe County election board duties
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Election Board is ironing out final details for this year's Midterm Election. There is a heightened emphasis on making the election process transparent. Despite the public discussion, the looming lawsuit against County Clerk Rita Glenn and Democratic Board Member...
Notre Dame beats UNLV 44-21
NOTRE DAME — Marcus Freeman spent all week preaching the importance of a fast start for his football team, and that's exactly what he got. Notre Dame marched 75-yards on six plays to open the game. Drew Pyne connected with Michael Mayer and Jayden Thomas for gains of 23 and 37 yards, before Audric Estime rushed for a 12-yard touchdown, to put Notre Dame in front 7-0 less than three minutes into the ballgame.
Vote411 helps voters make informed decisions on Election Day
Before casting your ballot in November – have you asked yourself who you're voting for?. Political expert Elizabeth Bennion knows many people will just vote for their party line and that's that. But the question she hears the most from voters is: Who is on my ballot and how do I learn about them?
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
