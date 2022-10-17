Ford Motor Company introduced the Ford Mustang as a mid-year model in April of 1964. The Mustang was an instant success for which General Motors had no production rival, at least not in the showrooms. The Chevy Camaro would bow shortly after for the1967 model year. Five months after Camaros were on Chevy dealer’s showrooms, the Performance Division got a pony car of its own, the Pontiac Firebird. In March of 1969, the Pontiac Trans Am Performance and Appearance package was born, named after the racing series in which five-liter Firebirds, Camaros, and Mustangs were competing. Only 689 Trans Am hardtops and a scant eight convertibles would be built for the ’69 model year.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO