GMC Hummer EV Taillights Cost an Eye-Watering $6,100 To Replace, Plus Labor
via General MotorsOne owner found out how unbelievably pricey the new Hummer EV's parts can be. Call it low-volume, or overly complex, the sticker shock is very real here.
Midsize GMC Hummer EV Pickup Under Consideration
GM is considering the development of a new midsize GMC Hummer EV Pickup model to be sold alongside the full-size Pickup and SUV already revealed. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, which cites anonymous sources familiar with the matter, a smaller all-electric GMC Hummer EV Pickup is already in the design concept stage at GM’s studio in California. Sources say that the project is considered a “priority,” and is likely to get the green light for full-fledged production.
2022 GMC Hummer EV Recalled For Improper Urethane Battery Pack Sealing
GM has issued a product safety recall for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. The recall was issued for a problem with the Hummer EV’s battery pack, which may be improperly sealed, potentially leading to water entering the battery pack. If water does end up entering the 2022 GMC...
GM Files To Trademark Midgate For Chevy Silverado EV Modular Cabin And Bed
GM has filed to trademark the midgate name, GM Authority has learned. The name will be used in conjunction with the modular cabin and bed in the Chevy Silverado EV. Filed on October 14th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97632826. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Retractable panel incorporated as an integral part of a land motor vehicle, allowing configuration of cargo space and passenger space.”
Celestiq EV Is GM’s Most Audacious Cadillac Since Great Depression
(Reuters) - General Motors Co's Cadillac brand on Monday pulled the wraps off the Celestiq, a $300,000-plus flagship electric vehicle that is the brand's most audacious new model since the 1930 Cadillac Sixteen. Unlike the 16-cylinder roadster that was launched just months after the 1929 crash, the 2024 Celestiq has...
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1970 GM Buffalo Bus Up For Sale In Texas
This is definitely not your typical used vehicle listing, but nevertheless, those that know will undoubtedly appreciate it. What we have here is a highly original 1970 Buffalo Bus, which is still running well with a little under 75,000 miles on the clock. Now, this vintage vehicle is up listed for sale in Texas.
2023 Cadillac Escalade Adaptive Headlights Unavailable For The Rest Of Model Year
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is the third model year for the latest fifth-generation SUV, introducing a few important updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade will be unavailable to order with the Adaptive Headlamp System for the rest of the 2023 model year.
2023 Chevy Blazer Rear Park Assist Currently Unavailable
Earlier this year, GM unveiled the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer. This mid-cycle refresh brought updated to the exterior styling, revised lighting, and a bigger infotainment display. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Blazer is currently unavailable to order with a key safety feature – Rear Park Assist.
Jeep Is Slashing Thousands off the Price of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs
These new luxury SUVs will be much more affordable in 2023 The post Jeep Is Slashing Thousands off the Price of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lenny Kravitz Can’t Wait To Personalize His 2024 Cadillac Celestiq: Video
Cadillac just unveiled the production-spec 2024 Cadillac Celestiq yesterday, pulling the sheets on the luxury brand’s all-new, all-electric flagship. Among the many impressive facts and figures is the Cadillac Celestiq’s extreme customizability, and now, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz is jumping into the customization process in the following short video.
Here’s Why Your Chevy Camaro Convertible Top May Not Cycle Completely
Some Chevy Camaro Convertible owners (2016 through 2023 model years) may notice that the power top does not fully complete its folding cycle, resulting in a Top Not Secure message to be displayed on the Driver Information Center (DIC). Now, a possible cause and fix for this issue has been identified.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Revealed As Cadillac Lyriq Rival
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2023 EQE SUV, an all-electric luxury crossover variant of the EQE sedan. When it launches, the 2023 EQE SUV will rival the Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover. The 2023 EQE SUV is based on the German automaker’s latest all-electric platform, and measures in with a 119.3-inch wheelbase,...
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In October 2022
For October 2022, a GMC Sierra HD discount again offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Sierra HD and 2023 Sierra HD, in both 2500HD and 3500HD configurations. Local market leases are also available on select trim levels of the heavy-duty pickup for both model years. See examples...
Hot Wheels ’69 Chevy Camaro SS Red Line Club sELECTIONs Edition Now Available
Hot Wheels is offering this wild ’69 Chevy Camaro SS collectible diecast model as the final Red Line Club sELECTIONs edition of the 2022 calendar year. Since the early aughts, Hot Wheels has hosted a fan vote via the Hot Wheels Red Line Club to determine special casting runs of its famous model car line. Now, this ’69 Chevy Camaro SS pro-touring model is poised for release following heavy demand.
Delta Electronics Shows Off 400 kW EV Fast Charger
GM recently attended a demonstration of Delta Electronics’ new 400 kW EV fast charger system, which promises a range of benefits and will help to bolster the EV charging infrastructure. Delta Electronics seeks to produce innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions to create the EV charging infrastructure of the future....
Human-Driven Cruise Origin Robotaxi To Hit San Francisco Streets
Cruise Origin, GM’s autonomous, all-electric, ride-sharing “robotaxi”, is currently on track to begin production in the coming months. This development comes from a Tweet shared by Cruise, GM’s autonomous vehicle division. In a tweet this past Sunday, Cruise stated that the Cruise Origin AV’s arrival for...
GM Files To Patent Display And Light Blocking Screens
GM has filed a patent application for a display system with selective light-blocking capabilities. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,467,401 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published October 11th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on March 2nd, 2021, and was previously published September 8th, 2022 under patent number US 2022/0283432 A1. The filing lists Benjamin J. Richards from Burbank, California as the inventor.
1980 Pontiac Trans Am Turbo Headed To Mecum Las Vegas
Ford Motor Company introduced the Ford Mustang as a mid-year model in April of 1964. The Mustang was an instant success for which General Motors had no production rival, at least not in the showrooms. The Chevy Camaro would bow shortly after for the1967 model year. Five months after Camaros were on Chevy dealer’s showrooms, the Performance Division got a pony car of its own, the Pontiac Firebird. In March of 1969, the Pontiac Trans Am Performance and Appearance package was born, named after the racing series in which five-liter Firebirds, Camaros, and Mustangs were competing. Only 689 Trans Am hardtops and a scant eight convertibles would be built for the ’69 model year.
GM Celebrates 20 Years Of Operations In South Korea
General Motors celebrates 20 years of operations in South Korea, where it has established itself as the largest foreign direct investment company and is substantially increasing its production capacity at its two local plants. The automaker kicked off celebrating its 20th anniversary in South Korea on October 19th with a...
