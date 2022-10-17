Read full article on original website
who cares
2d ago
Obama's visit just wants me to vote for Johnson all the more
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
6 takeaways from the Wisconsin governor's debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, clashed in a debate Friday night over the swing state's election administration, as Michels vowed to sign into law a series of restrictive voting measures that the incumbent has vetoed.
Democrats highlight Johnson’s Jan. 6 remarks in new ad
End Citizens United and a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Wednesday that they were rolling out a seven-figure ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) over his comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “I’ll never forget Jan. 6, watching my fellow...
MSNBC
Ron Johnson is the worst GOP senator running this midterm. And that's saying a lot.
In a powerful new campaign ad that hit the airwaves in Wisconsin this week, George Silverwood, a retired police captain, says, “I’ll never forget Jan. 6th, watching my fellow law enforcement officers defending the Capitol. And then, five officers died.” Then, speaking of the incumbent Republican senator on November’s ballot, an impassioned Silverwood says, “But Ron Johnson is making excuses for rioters who tried to overthrow our government, even calling them ‘peaceful protests.’”
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's wife told Sen. Kelly Loeffler she didn't 'deserve to be in elected office' in text after 2020 election: report
Tricia Raffensperger blasted Sen. Kelly Loeffler for endangering her whole family by parroting Trump's 2020 election denial lies just to keep her job.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
At the spot of Biden’s big voting rights speech, voters still aren’t entirely feeling it
Nine months after the president’s major address in Atlanta, those on the ground appreciate the rhetoric but still yearn for action.
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
Letters: All politics are local; Partisanship undermines American democracy
“Protecting and preserving our democracy requires difficult choices,” a State College resident writes.
Suspicious packages, white powdery substances, and a 'swatting': Inside the threats federal judges are facing across the country
Former President Donald Trump's four years in the White House coincided with a surge in threats against federal judges across the country.
CBS 58
January 6 committee announces it has sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump
(CNN) -- The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol announced on Friday that the panel has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump as it paints him as the central figure in the multi-step plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
CBS 58
Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt. The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to...
Daily Cardinal
UW-La Crosse College Republicans president resigns in response to discriminatory chalkings
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse College Republicans president Megan Pauley resigned last week after photos of chalkings made by members of the group were posted on social media. The post has since been deleted, as well as the post announcing the resignation. Four of the chalkings included offensive phrasings, including...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Wisconsin lawsuit challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a conservative Wisconsin law firm's emergency request to temporarily halt President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty sued earlier this month on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers Association. The firm challenged Biden's ability to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 annually, arguing that the plan hurts taxpayers.
U.S. Supreme Court denies Wisconsin firm’s attempt to strike down student debt forgiveness
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an application by the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) to have the court strike down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive some student loans. WILL’s lawsuit, on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers’ Association (BCTA), argued that because...
CBS 58
How a judge explained his sentence of Steve Bannon to four months for contempt of Congress
(CNN) -- A sentence of four months in prison that ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced was shorter than the six months prosecutors were seeking, but still a noteworthy punishment and a boost to the House January 6 committee's efforts. As lawmakers have struggled for years to secure participation with...
Why are prices rising? The answer is more complex than campaign rhetoric
With prices climbing over the last year and a half for everything from gasoline and groceries to lumber, appliances and restaurant meals, Republican campaigns have eagerly blamed Democrats in the White House and Congress and signature legislation they’ve enacted over the last two years for the inflationary surge. “We...
