Wisconsin State

Comments / 10

who cares
2d ago

Obama's visit just wants me to vote for Johnson all the more

Reply
8
The Hill

Democrats highlight Johnson’s Jan. 6 remarks in new ad

End Citizens United and a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Wednesday that they were rolling out a seven-figure ad buy targeting Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) over his comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. “I’ll never forget Jan. 6, watching my fellow...
MADISON, WI
MSNBC

Ron Johnson is the worst GOP senator running this midterm. And that's saying a lot.

In a powerful new campaign ad that hit the airwaves in Wisconsin this week, George Silverwood, a retired police captain, says, “I’ll never forget Jan. 6th, watching my fellow law enforcement officers defending the Capitol. And then, five officers died.” Then, speaking of the incumbent Republican senator on November’s ballot, an impassioned Silverwood says, “But Ron Johnson is making excuses for rioters who tried to overthrow our government, even calling them ‘peaceful protests.’”
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit

President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
CBS 58

Court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal appeals court has issued a stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt. The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay Friday evening. Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Wisconsin lawsuit challenging Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a conservative Wisconsin law firm's emergency request to temporarily halt President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty sued earlier this month on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers Association. The firm challenged Biden's ability to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 annually, arguing that the plan hurts taxpayers.
WISCONSIN STATE

