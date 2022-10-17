Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
Trivia night in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It is trivia night on Wednesday in Springfield. This trivia night is at Anvil and Forge Brewing Company at 7 p.m. Teams can be a max of 10 people and the cost is $10 per person. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams of...
foxillinois.com
Go on the prowl for owls in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, there will be an Owl Prowl in Springfield. The Owl Prowl is your chance to view Illinois owls up close and personal. Participants will meet at the Adams Wildlife Sanctuary at 6 p.m. before heading to the hiking trails and start the prowl for the owls.
foxillinois.com
Mobile Dairy Classroom comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some District 186 students got to see the journey of milk on Wednesday. The tour is called the Mobile Dairy Classroom which works as a milking parlor on wheels. Ridgely and Vachel Lindsay were a few schools selected for a Mobile Dairy Tour. The educational...
foxillinois.com
Springfield holding fall hazardous waste collection this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is working to make sure families are safe with fewer hazardous waste items in their homes. Springfield is hosting its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
foxillinois.com
Multicultural Fest in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — There was another chance to be a part of a multicultural fest. The Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) campus in Jacksonville on Wednesday hosted a Multicultural Fest. There were food trucks with different ethnic foods, and there was a trivia table with traditional items from...
roadtirement.com
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
foxillinois.com
No approval for Poplar Place renovations yet
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday, it was proposed to invest city money to improve Poplar Place on the east side of Springfield. If it gets approved Springfield would spend over $2 million to create 50 single-family homes and 25 duplex units. The...
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
foxillinois.com
City of Springfield wants to conduct a study on Lake Springfield's water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Last year, some residents may have noticed a difference in the taste and smell of their drinking water. Now, the city wants to study that drinking water and take steps to make it better. The city is looking for about $193,000 for a study to...
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
foxillinois.com
State Farm Holiday Classic set for 43rd year
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The State Farm Classic will return for its 43rd tournament and will celebrate its 25th annual girl's tournament. This year's field will include three state champions along with two state trophy winners. Across multiple different venues across the Bloomington-Normal area, the tournament will feature 64...
wmay.com
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
foxillinois.com
Voter registration opportunity at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is holding a voter registration opportunity on Tuesday. The League of Women Voters will be at the event to answer questions about registration. You will need to bring an ID or proof of residencies such as a driver's license or utility bill...
foxillinois.com
24 Springfield officers, 1 civilian receive merit awards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department held its annual award ceremony on Wednesday. The awards were for the work done in the 2021 calendar year. Five different awards were given honoring different aspects of police work. Twenty-four officers were honored at the ceremony as was a civilian...
foxillinois.com
Last Honor Flight of the year takes off next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is wrapping up its program for the year with a final flight next month. The final 2022 flight will take off on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport. Honor Flight flies veterans out to Washington D.C. with...
foxillinois.com
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
foxillinois.com
Oak Ridge Cemetery highlights special trees during annual tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation held its 8th annual Tree Tour on Saturday. The tour showcased 28 trees dating as far back as 1994. The tour focused on the Temple Garden section of the cemetery. The free, self-guided tour also highlighted tree hybrids found almost...
foxillinois.com
Cat show hosted at Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It was a great weekend for the cat lovers in Springfield. A cat show was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. People could watch cats and kittens compete for best in show, and also a costume contest involving the cats. Cats...
foxillinois.com
Chatham community holds festival to help local schools
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — It was a weekend filled with events aimed at helping foster a tight-knit community. On Sunday, Chatham business and community members held a fall festival on Mulberry Street. Local vendors were on site for people to see the best items Chatham has to offer. Organizers...
