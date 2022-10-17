Read full article on original website
We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park
Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Celebration of life for Sarah Lynn (Roeber) Becerra, 50, of Carrollton, TX, formerly of West Bend, WI
October 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Sarah Lynn (Roeber) Becerra passed away peacefully at her home in Carrollton, TX on August 24, 2022, with her family by her side. Sarah was born on May 1, 1972, in West Bend, WI, to Norman Bernard and Marilyn Frances (Stuck) Roeber.
Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend
October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
Halloween pet costume photos at Mavens on Main | By Staci Nielsen
West Bend, WI – Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI, wants to see your pet dressed for the season in its BEST costume for Halloween. Submit your pet’s best Halloween Costume photo and your contact information to [email protected] by Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Milwaukee car dealership owner sells his business; 'Gonna miss the place'
MILWAUKEE - He wanted to sell cars, but his business became so much more. After 24 years of sales and a side gig helping solve crimes, he is stepping down. "One winter I had a car running outside to warm it up. A young guy jump in and takes off with it and my employees chase him in another car," said Larry Rowell, Hart Auto Owner.
Obituary | Barbara A. Puerling (nee Sauer), 81, of West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Barbara A. Puerling (nee Sauer) of West Bend was born to eternal life on October 17, 2022. Barb was born to her earthly life on September 1, 1941, in West Bend to Arnold and Imelda (nee Zimmel) Sauer. She attended Holy Angels School and West...
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular supermarket chain Sendik's Food Market opened another new store in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
New Morning Star Early Childhood Center sets Open House for October 23, Jackson, WI
Jackson, WI – Morning Star Lutheran Church & School, N171 W20131 Highland Rd. Jackson, WI, has a brand new Early Childhood Center and is celebrating with an Open House set for Sunday, October 23, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new Early Childhood Center offers a new, secure,...
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas turned in his resignation, according to a Friday press release from the County Sheriff’s office. Lucas said he will start a new job on Monday as at Fiserv as vice president of security for Wisconsin. The County Sheriff’s office has yet...
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
Reckless driving victim in Milwaukee penalized by car insurance company
In 'Project: Driver Safer', an insurance group says everyone pays the price when there are too many reckless drivers on the road.
Six shot near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac, police say
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot early Saturday morning. All are expected to survive.
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the first week of the playoffs of Friday Football Blitz, the Sheboygan North Raiders took on the Waunakee Warriors. The Warriors were victorious in the end, winning 39-14. Last week’s Game of the Week was Markesan vs. Marshall.
Crime Stoppers: 2 men fatally shot outside Milwaukee bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men were shot and killed outside of a bar in Milwaukee this summer. Police believe one of them was the target and the other was an innocent bystander. Milwaukee police say these two men were leaving a bar near Vance and Fond Du Lac Avenue...
Traffic signal outage, 2 injured in crash in Milwaukee
Firefighters had to extricate a woman out of her car following a crash near Sherman and Mill in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
Welcome to Walmart: Store holds ribbon cutting for newly remodeled Supercenter in West Bend
WEST BEND — Walmart in West Bend held a ribbon-cutting for their newly remodeled Supercenter, the third in Wisconsin, on Saturday — the exact date that the store first opened 24 years ago. During the event, there were games to play, food trucks brought in and plenty of...
13th and Mitchell crash, extrication: police
MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said. The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side. Police said one vehicle collided a second vehicle,...
