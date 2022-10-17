ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

We Energies Cookie Book coming to Washington County Fair Park

Washington Co., WI – As We Energies prepares to raise electric and home heating rates in January 2023 it is still committed to handing out free cookie books. This year the Cookie Book will be distributed Thursday, November 10 from Washington County Fair Park, 3000 Highway PV from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebration of Life today, October 21, 2022 for Diane and Fritz Wohlwend

October 21, 2022 – Per the wishes of Fritz and Diane there was no formal funeral, instead we plan to have a celebratory gathering October 21, 2022, starting at 4 pm, at the VFW Post #1393, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend. Fritz and Diane appreciated numerous charities and their efforts. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your favorite Veteran’s Charity or Animal Rescue.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Halloween pet costume photos at Mavens on Main | By Staci Nielsen

West Bend, WI – Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI, wants to see your pet dressed for the season in its BEST costume for Halloween. Submit your pet’s best Halloween Costume photo and your contact information to [email protected] by Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car dealership owner sells his business; 'Gonna miss the place'

MILWAUKEE - He wanted to sell cars, but his business became so much more. After 24 years of sales and a side gig helping solve crimes, he is stepping down. "One winter I had a car running outside to warm it up. A young guy jump in and takes off with it and my employees chase him in another car," said Larry Rowell, Hart Auto Owner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Barbara A. Puerling (nee Sauer), 81, of West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – Barbara A. Puerling (nee Sauer) of West Bend was born to eternal life on October 17, 2022. Barb was born to her earthly life on September 1, 1941, in West Bend to Arnold and Imelda (nee Zimmel) Sauer. She attended Holy Angels School and West...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Barb Bednarski: The road to recovery leads to Cedar Community | By Carrie Sturn

Washington County, WI – It was a rainy day in August of 2021 when Barb Bednarski had to give the door to her store, Grafton Yarn Store, a little more “hip action” than usual. It took her 15 minutes to get the door to budge as the building was a bit older and the rain seemed to cause a little expansion.
GRAFTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the first week of the playoffs of Friday Football Blitz, the Sheboygan North Raiders took on the Waunakee Warriors. The Warriors were victorious in the end, winning 39-14. Last week’s Game of the Week was Markesan vs. Marshall.
WAUNAKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her. The man then grabbed the woman and drove off. Police identified and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Mitchell crash, extrication: police

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 18 sent one person to the hospital, police said. The crash happened near 13th and Mitchell around 8:30 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a vehicle tipped onto its side. Police said one vehicle collided a second vehicle,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

