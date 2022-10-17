Recurring train accidents raise concerns for a North East business

A local business in North East is weighing in on how the train collision with a semi-truck is impacting their business and what transportation companies in the area have said.

A business in close proximity to the railroad tracks on Loomis Street said they are concerned as recurring accidents take place in that area that continue to impact their daily operations. A train collision with a semi-truck happened just before 5:55 a.m. on Monday near the corner of Loomis Street and Parkway Drive in North East.

Erie Powder Coatings sits on one side of the train tracks and they said the recurring accidents in the area is raising concern for employees.

“Yeah, there’s been quite a few trucks that have been hit. Luckily nobody’s been seriously hurt. It’s a concern for us because at some point they’re going to hit the cab instead of a trailer or there’s going to be another car involved,” said Bobbi Jo Morey, office manager, Erie Powder Coatings.

The office manager said any time there is an accident, their daily operations are impacted.

“All this morning it’s been disrupted. Like any trucks we have coming in, if they’re trying to come this way the roads are closed, they don’t know how to get here. When they pull the trailers out, generally our loading dock gets blocked, and depending on how bad it is how long’s it going to take to clean up,” Morey added.

A local transportation company in North East said their drivers are always advised to plan ahead before traveling on roads they are not familiar with. The director of operations said this includes Loomis Street.

“You get into a lot of smaller weight capacity roads and places you can’t turn around. Unlike driving pedestrian vehicles, turning down a road and going into unfamiliar territory is something we don’t promote and train our drivers to work against,” said Jeff Hollenbeck, director of operations, Barnhart Transportation.

Hollenbeck told us how drivers of Barnhart are trained to take on railroad tracks safely.

“A lot of our in-cab technology will alert to upcoming railroad tracks for some of our specialized equipment that sits much lower to the ground. There are always fears of bottoming out on the tracks. Your load heights are important in our type of equipment,” Hollenbeck added.

Hollenbeck said it’s more than just driving the trucks. He added that all drivers should be proactive in the routes being taken and any obstacles they may encounter.

