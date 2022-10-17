Read full article on original website
Springfield Police search for suspects in Dollar General theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a felony retail theft. Officials say that around 9:30 a.m on October 6, two men walked into a Dollar General, located at 5901 S. 6th St. in Springfield, and began to fill a laundry basket with items.
Jacksonville murder suspect headed to trial
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The suspect in a Jacksonville homicide is headed to trial in December. Joshua E. Wilson was arrested in March 2021 for the murder of 26-year-old Malcolm V. Fitts of Chicago, formerly of Jacksonville. Jacksonville Police had discovered Fitts's body during the early morning hours of...
Illinois Innocence Project holds 'Defender of the Innocent' award ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Innocence project held its first "Defender of the Innocent" awards. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) organization works to help those who were wrongfully convicted of crimes. The project recognized the passage of the Juvenile Deception Bill. The bill was signed last year...
24 Springfield officers, 1 civilian receive merit awards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department held its annual award ceremony on Wednesday. The awards were for the work done in the 2021 calendar year. Five different awards were given honoring different aspects of police work. Twenty-four officers were honored at the ceremony as was a civilian...
Chatham Police Department gets license plate readers
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — New cameras are starting to pop up around Chatham. The Chatham Police Department hopes that these cameras will aid in helping to get more information based on witness reports. Let's say a store gets broken into, or your home gets broken into, and a witness...
Voter registration opportunity at Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library is holding a voter registration opportunity on Tuesday. The League of Women Voters will be at the event to answer questions about registration. You will need to bring an ID or proof of residencies such as a driver's license or utility bill...
Last Honor Flight of the year takes off next month
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is wrapping up its program for the year with a final flight next month. The final 2022 flight will take off on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport. Honor Flight flies veterans out to Washington D.C. with...
Chatham community holds festival to help local schools
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — It was a weekend filled with events aimed at helping foster a tight-knit community. On Sunday, Chatham business and community members held a fall festival on Mulberry Street. Local vendors were on site for people to see the best items Chatham has to offer. Organizers...
Rally to get lower-income people to vote
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One Illinois organization is working to get lower-income voters out to the polls. On Saturday, the Illinois Poor People's Campaign held a march in Springfield to encourage low-income people to register and vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The march was one of two dozen...
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
Mobile Dairy Classroom comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some District 186 students got to see the journey of milk on Wednesday. The tour is called the Mobile Dairy Classroom which works as a milking parlor on wheels. Ridgely and Vachel Lindsay were a few schools selected for a Mobile Dairy Tour. The educational...
Trivia night in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — It is trivia night on Wednesday in Springfield. This trivia night is at Anvil and Forge Brewing Company at 7 p.m. Teams can be a max of 10 people and the cost is $10 per person. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams of...
Petition to rezone Wyndham Hotel for apartments denied
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There was more than three hours of heated debate as Springfield City Council turns down the latest proposal involving the future of the Wyndham Hotel. The discussion centered around the petition to rezone the area around the Wyndham Hotel and whether or not to turn...
Sherman Fire Protection District holds Touch a Truck event
SHERMAN, Ill. (WICS) — Children in Sherman were able to experience the excitement of touching a real fire truck. On Monday, the Sherman Library held a Touch a Truck event with the Sherman Fire Protection District. The event was part of the Fire Prevention Week campaign, which brought children...
Springfield holding fall hazardous waste collection this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield is working to make sure families are safe with fewer hazardous waste items in their homes. Springfield is hosting its fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
District 186 board honors late member Mike Zimmers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was an emotional night on Monday for Springfield District 186 School Board as they met for the first time since the death of board member Mike Zimmers. Board members honored the longtime educator who passed away on October 5. Zimmers' family attended the meeting...
Governor Pritzker recommends new COVID-19 safety guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks again for individuals. In a new executive order, the governor is recommending all individuals to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. Governor Pritzker announced this in a new executive order on October 14.
Children's art auction to raise money for crisis nursery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, in partnership with the Heart of Wes Barr Foundation, online Children's Art Auction began on Thursday, Oct. 17. The auction is to raise money to provide technology upgrades for the nursery. More than 100 art pieces are up for auction. The...
Oak Ridge Cemetery highlights special trees during annual tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Oak Ridge Cemetery Foundation held its 8th annual Tree Tour on Saturday. The tour showcased 28 trees dating as far back as 1994. The tour focused on the Temple Garden section of the cemetery. The free, self-guided tour also highlighted tree hybrids found almost...
City of Springfield wants to conduct a study on Lake Springfield's water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Last year, some residents may have noticed a difference in the taste and smell of their drinking water. Now, the city wants to study that drinking water and take steps to make it better. The city is looking for about $193,000 for a study to...
