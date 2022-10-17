Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo state senate candidate wants more civility in Bismarck but tougher approach to violent career criminals
(Fargo, ND) -- A republican candidate running for state senate for the newly formed District 10 in Fargo says there is something he would like to bring to Bismarck if elected. "I'd like to see a bit more collegiality and also you know good civil discourse. Sometimes that's been missing especially lately in the legislative process," said Curtis Olafson.
KFYR-TV
Gabrielle Goter’s request denied
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The fired Morton County Assistant State’s Attorney will not be getting her old job back. The County Commission voted unanimously to deny Gabrielle Goter’s appeal Wednesday. “I was obviously disappointed,” said Goter. The special meeting was held to further discuss whether the...
KFYR-TV
UTTC puts the ‘care’ in ‘scaring’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Tribes Technical College puts the “care” in “scaring”. Horror on Harmon is located inside an abandoned hospital on the UTTC campus. They’ve been serving up screams and scares since 2001, with all the proceeds going toward student scholarships. But an event like this doesn’t happen without help. Chris Braun has been a perennial volunteer since 2004.
KFYR-TV
Dr. Paul Carson Recognized for Outstanding Physician Community and Professional Service Efforts
(Bismarck, ND) – Dr. Paul Carson, Medical Director for the NDSU Center for Immunization Research and Education (CIRE), was recognized during the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) Annual Meeting for being the 2022 recipient of the Physician Community and Professional Services Award. Since 1977, NDMA has been honoring...
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
KFYR-TV
BSC hosts open house
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today, Bismarck State College held their fall open house. It’s a chance for high school juniors and seniors, as well as adults looking to go back to college, to explore campus, learn about programs and even apply for admission. School leaders say enrolling at BSC...
Police: Bismarck shooting ruled accidental
UPDATE: OCT. 19, 10:27 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 23-year-old man from Bismarck is currently hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the abdomen after 19-year-old Mandan MAN accidentally shot him while allegedly playing with guns on Tuesday. According to the Bismarck Police Department, through the investigation, both men said that it was an accident […]
Bismarck man killed in Steele two-vehicle crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 64-year-old Bismarck man and four cows were killed in a crash between two cars (one pulling an animal trailer) one mile outside of Steele on Thursday. According to the NDHP, on October 20 at 9:00 p.m., Steve Maier was traveling westbound from Wishek to Mandan while pulling a horse trailer […]
A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good
We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
KFYR-TV
Five people receive medical treatment after Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Five people were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after an apartment fire in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the fire department said they were called to the 100 block of West Bismarck Expressway just after 3:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire. Several people...
Much-needed moisture is on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Clouds, cooler temperatures, and chances for rain/snow highlight the forecast for the next several days. Many of us are favored to see a half an inch or more of moisture with the chance for a trace to a few inches of slushy snow.
KFYR-TV
The difference between food labels
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shopping can be confusing especially when trying to find the freshest food. The sell by, use by and expiration date all seem to say the same thing, but they don’t. Inflation is like taking a bite out of a sour apple for people trying to...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to drug conspiracy charges
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man entered a not guilty plea to drug conspiracy charges after police claim he had drugs mailed to his apartment. Police say a source told them 31-year-old Thomas Schmidt had sold him methamphetamine and fentanyl. In September, officers say they intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills that had been shipped to Schmidt’s apartment building.
KFYR-TV
CP Holiday Train returning to North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back for the first time since 2019. It will be making its first stop in North Dakota on Dec. 16 and will make other stops our viewing area on Dec. 17. The train does not offer rides, but it is...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities search for missing man
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Authorities say Waylon High Bear has been missing since he was discharged from a Bismarck, North Dakota hospital Friday night. He stands 5 feet 11 inches...
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Last Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With winter right around the corner, the 2022 season for Papa’s Pumpkin Patch came to a close Saturday, October 22. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch is one of the fall activities the Bismarck area has to offer, supplying fun for all ages of their visitors. “This...
Business Beat: Ja Bomb opens in Kirkwood Mall
Workers took over the former Grand China space next to Target and have spent most of this year renovating the space, building a bar, kitchen, and installing their new fixtures.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man faces charges after officers claim he played role in drug trafficking operation linked to OD death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they claim he was part of a drug trafficking organization. Bismarck detectives say informants told them 35-year-old Mathew Bentz was getting pounds of cocaine from sources in Las Vegas, Nevada and Florida and cutting the drugs to make them more profitable. Detectives claim Bentz had previously been involved with the distribution of fentanyl/cocaine to a source who sold the drugs to someone who died as a result.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Man formally charged with murder in relation to Bismarck shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) 10/13/2022 1:15 p.m. - A man is in custody on murder charges linked to the Oct. 4 shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Police say they found Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. They say an investigation led them to believe 27-year-old Benjamin Williams killed Sebastian.
Comments / 1