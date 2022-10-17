ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

More tolls on I-77? Charlotte leaders discuss proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to add more tolls to Interstate 77, stretching from Uptown to the South Carolina border. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said the proposal would add two express lanes in each direction from I-277...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Early voting begins Thursday in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians can now cast their ballots as the early voting period begins. Early voting lasts until Nov. 5 and will feature races from the US Senate to local seats like Mecklenburg County Commissioners. There are over 20 early voting sites around Mecklenburg County including Bank...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East-West connections prominent for future Mooresville development

MOORESVILLE – East-West links on the south side of town were the primary direction of decisions for Mooresville commissioners at their Oct. 18 session. During the meeting, a $21.7 million funding package was finalized for the East-West Connector in the Langtree area, and preliminary steps were taken toward a new development-related link between N.C. 115 and U.S. 21.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

USPS hosting Charlotte job fair Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Charlotte this week as the organization looks to fill immediate openings ahead of the holiday shipping season. Interested applicants can attend the job fair at the North Tryon Station Post Office, located at 6700 North Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Harris Teeter offering 40-cent fuel discount at new Steele Creek fuel center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced it will be offering a 40-cent gas discount for all customers to celebrate the grand opening of its new fuel center in Steele Creek. The new Harris Teeter Fuel Center, located at 12920 South Tryon Street, is at the corner of South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road. From Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 23, all customers will get 40 cents off per gallon as part of the promotion.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

More people are expected to vote early this year. Here's why

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, the number of folks turning out to vote early could break records. Nationwide, more than 3.5 million people have already cast their ballots. And that's ahead of early voting numbers compared to this time during the last midterm election cycle in 2018. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The people behind StarMed launch disaster response team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the coronavirus pandemic, Starmount Healthcare Management, the group behind StarMed, became a popular location for COVID testing and vaccines. Now the health care group is looking to find new ways to help after natural disasters like Hurricane Ian. Starmount's new group, North Rapid Response, will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Oldest Ice Cream Store In North Carolina Is For Sale

According to WSOC-TV, a landmark Dairy Queen in west Charlotte has been listed for sale. The shop in west Charlotte was built in 1947. It’s the oldest franchise of the ice cream chain in North Carolina and the third oldest in the southeast. The store is at 2732 Wilkinson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”

For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
