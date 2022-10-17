ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Powerball Jackpot hits $480M, Kansas Lottery says

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Tickets are now on sale for the next Powerball drawing with an estimated jackpot of nearly half a billion dollars.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing sits at $480 million with a cash option of $242.2 million, according to the Kansas Lottery. The sunflower state has already seen several Powerball wins in October. A $50,000 ticket was sold in Southwest Kansas on Oct. 5 while another $50,000 ticket was sold in South Central Kansas on Oct. 15.

The Kansas Lottery’s annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle is also on the table. It is already over halfway sold out as of Sunday, Oct. 16 after being made available on Sept. 1. The Holiday Millionaire Raffle gives players their best odds to win $1 million, with only 150,000 tickets available in the game.

One ticket sold in the raffle will be the top prize winner, but there are lots of other prizes available to win in the game as well. To see the full prize breakdown, click here.

Powerball tickets start at $2 and are available at every Kansas Lottery retailer. Players can add the Power Play multiplier to their ticket to multiply their winnings up to five times for an extra $1 per play. To keep an eye on the countdown to the next Powerball drawing, click here.

KSNT News

KSNT News

