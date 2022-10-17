Read full article on original website
Related
bonnersferryherald.com
Lane closure on North Hill due to dip in road
BONNERS FERRY —- Lane closure on North Hill on US-95 near MP 508 due to dip in road. Idaho Transportation Department crew notices a six inch dip on US-95 last week, Megan Jahns, ITD Public Information Officer wrote to the Herald. The lane is closed and an investigation into...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
FOX 28 Spokane
Logging accident leaves one child dead, and a North Idaho man in the hospital
LACLEDE, Idaho – A North Idaho family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy from Laclede, Idaho after a tragic logging accident near the Idaho-Washington border. 6-year-old Noah Bell’s brother, Chris, is in Sacred Heart with extensive injuries after trying to save the little boy. Thankfully, we’re...
Cusick man to spend over 12 years in prison for dealing fentanyl to teen who overdosed
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A U.S. District judge sentenced a Cusick man to more than 12 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl to a teen, who died of an overdose. Antoinne Holmes, 23, was sentenced to 151 months in prison and ordered that he pay $3,270 in restitution at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene. On August 28, 2020,...
bonnersferryherald.com
State contest: badger soccer falls to diggers, to play McCall-Donnelly
TWINFALLS--- In the IHSAA 2022 3A boys soccer state championship the Badgers fell to Sugar-Salem 6-3 this morning. Sugar-Salem will advance to match #7 against American Falls. Bonners Ferry will play McCall-Donnelly at 8:30 a.m. (MT) on Friday at Sunway Field #2 in at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
bonnersferryherald.com
Badger volleyball: District champs and off to state
BONNERS FERRY —- Badger volleyball will return to the state competition for the first time since 2017 after winning the Intermountain league district championships against the Timberlake Tigers. This win also made Bonners Ferry the District 1 3A Champions. In two rounds at districts the Badgers beat Tigers 3-0...
Comments / 0