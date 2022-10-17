ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

bonnersferryherald.com

Lane closure on North Hill due to dip in road

BONNERS FERRY —- Lane closure on North Hill on US-95 near MP 508 due to dip in road. Idaho Transportation Department crew notices a six inch dip on US-95 last week, Megan Jahns, ITD Public Information Officer wrote to the Herald. The lane is closed and an investigation into...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident

NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

State contest: badger soccer falls to diggers, to play McCall-Donnelly

TWINFALLS--- In the IHSAA 2022 3A boys soccer state championship the Badgers fell to Sugar-Salem 6-3 this morning. Sugar-Salem will advance to match #7 against American Falls. Bonners Ferry will play McCall-Donnelly at 8:30 a.m. (MT) on Friday at Sunway Field #2 in at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Badger volleyball: District champs and off to state

BONNERS FERRY —- Badger volleyball will return to the state competition for the first time since 2017 after winning the Intermountain league district championships against the Timberlake Tigers. This win also made Bonners Ferry the District 1 3A Champions. In two rounds at districts the Badgers beat Tigers 3-0...
BONNERS FERRY, ID

