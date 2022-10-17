Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Lion Struck and Killed By Vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
A mountain lion was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle traveling along Interstate 88 in DeKalb County, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. Following the collision, Illinois State Police troopers transferred the animal to an IDNR wildlife biologist, and it has since been delivered to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana where a complete necropsy and DNA analysis will take place, according to an IDNR news release.
Suburban Man Witnesses, Records Brazen Carjacking on Dan Ryan Expressway
An ironworker from Joliet has heard stories about people being carjacked in Chicago before, but he never imagined he'd be a witness to one on a Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway. "I wish that guy was off the streets, seeing how he could have hurt somebody really bad,...
NBC Chicago
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
NBC Chicago
Cook County Sheriff's Office Slated to Announce New Crackdown on Carjacking
After a brazen carjacking-turned-crash in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway was captured in a viral video, the Cook County Sheriff's Office is slated to announce a renewed crackdown on carjacking on Thursday morning. The three-minute video was captured by a Joliet iron worker, who later had a face-to-face...
Police Confirm a Man's Body Was Found Near Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
An investigation is underway after a visitor witnessed the body of a deceased man in Lincoln Marsh on Wednesday morning, according to the DuPage County Forest Preserve Police. Police said the man has not been identified and added that the DuPage County Coroner's Office assisted in removing the body. There...
Will County Truck Crash Near Joliet Causes Hours-Long Closure on I-55 at I-80; Delays Expected
Traffic and delays are expected after a crash involving two truck tractor semi trailers early Wednesday morning at a busy trucking and commuter corridor near Joliet has closed a portion of Interstate 55 southbound at Interstate 80, Illinois State Police says. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 5:28...
West Ridge Residents Unnerved After 3rd Fatal Shooting in Less Than a Week: ‘We Need More Security'
Zehra Parnaby said she had to muster the courage to step outside her West Ridge home after a fatal shooting occurred just a few feet from her door on the North Side on Tuesday. “I just really had to push myself to get out, and I didn’t want to walk...
New Information Emerges on Timmothy Pitzen's 18th Birthday
Kara Jacobs vividly remembers the day she got the news about her sister Amy Fry-Pitzen from her mother. “I think anybody who’s experienced a loss like this, the first thing you feel is just incomprehension. Just, 'I don’t understand. No, no,'“ Kara recalled. It was May 14,...
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
4 Times Last Weekend, Gunmen Approached People Near Wrigley Field, Forced Them Into Cars and Robbed Them: CPD
Four times last weekend, armed robbers approached people on the street near Wrigley Field, forced them into waiting cars, stole their wallets and phones and then dropped them off, according to a Chicago police alert. No injuries were reported in the robberies, which occurred during the early morning hours last...
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
Alderman Seeks Answers After Multiple Abductions, Robberies in Wrigleyville
Fresh off of a meeting with Chicago's 19th District Police Commander Monday, Alderman Tom Tunney contemplated the latest round of crime in his 44th Ward. ”I think it’s unusual," the alderman told NBC 5. A total of three robberies happened this past weekend in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood within...
UniverSoul Circus Comes to West Pullman for Free Performance
The acclaimed UniverSoul Circus stopped by a gym on Chicago's South Side for a free performance in front of hundreds of kids and adults on Wednesday. The performers wowed the crowd with a two-hour show inside the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Chicago in West Pullman.
2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say
Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
NBC Chicago
Beloved Family Patriarch Remembered After He Was Killed Monday During Attempted Robbery
The owner of a North side liquor store who came to the United States in search of the American dream was killed Monday night during an attempted robbery, and now family members are left searching for justice following the horrific crime. This comes as Chicago police continue to search for...
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums
With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
What Pritzker, Bailey Said on Crime, Abortion During Tuesday Gubernatorial Debate
Just three weeks before the Nov. 8 2022 midterm elections, Illinois' Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and gubernatorial Republican challenger State Sen. Darren Bailey faced off in their final televised debate Tuesday night, contrasting on issues ranging from crime, to abortion and more. Both candidates were fiercely critical of their...
NBC Chicago
Police Issue Alert After 19 Robberies Involving Facebook Marketplace, Offer Up Reported in Chicago
Editorial note: As noted in the text, one of the victims interviewed by NBC 5 in this case is employed by the company. Chicago police are asking residents who frequently use online marketplaces to buy or sell second-hand items to be on high alert after a string of robberies involving the platforms were reported over the last three months.
Deadline Just Days Away For Cook County's Basic Income Pilot Program
During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. “I couldn’t take off,” she said. “I had to work.”. Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the thousands...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0