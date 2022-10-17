ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Mountain Lion Struck and Killed By Vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County

A mountain lion was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle traveling along Interstate 88 in DeKalb County, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said. Following the collision, Illinois State Police troopers transferred the animal to an IDNR wildlife biologist, and it has since been delivered to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana where a complete necropsy and DNA analysis will take place, according to an IDNR news release.
2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say

Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
