Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Halloween happenings in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) is hosting a Haunted Paaloween party. The event will be held October 29, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm at the Saluda Shoals River Center. There will be a bbq buffet, desert, photo booth, strolling...
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in...
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
abccolumbia.com
Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway
KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community. Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The free tarp event will...
abccolumbia.com
Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
Columbia Star
A Healing Touch opens new location
Dr. Vernishia Robinson and her son, Aiden, cut the ribbon to officially open a new location of A Healing Touch on Sunday, October 16. The event was also in collaboration with the business’s 15th anniversary. Robinson is joined by Columbia City Councilwoman Tina Herbert and Richland County Councilman Paul Livingston.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Owners of local landmark eatery to receive statewide honor
Brian and Kelly Glynn, owners of local landmark Village Idiot Pizza, will be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame in November. The husband-and-wife team met at Village Idiot in their 20s while working in the original restaurant in Five Points and purchased the enterprise together in 2003. They...
abccolumbia.com
Gamecock Saturday Night only on ABC Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host Texas A&M Saturday night at 7:30pm at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights,...
abccolumbia.com
Two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Lugoff
LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)—Two people in Lugoff are in the money after hitting big on yesterday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing!. The Wildwood Market in Lugoff sold not just one but two tickets worth $200,000. The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 prize...
WLTX.com
Richland Mall in photos
Richland Mall aerial view of the original open-air mall from 1960. Forest Drive runs top left to bottom right.
Here's how the USA Black Bass World Championship is ensuring "no fishy business"
PROSPERITY, S.C. — Tonight, fish in Lake Murray are on the weighing tables at Dreher Island State Park in Prosperity. In light of a recent fish weighing scandal at an Ohio tournament, organizers at the USA Black Bass World Championship are making sure there's no fishy business. This is...
abccolumbia.com
RSV cases rising among children nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There is a troubling rise in children being hospitalized with a respiratory illness across the country. One hospital in Connecticut is so overwhelmed with pediatric patients it’s considering setting up a field hospital. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has more. Also, this afternoon, ABC Columbia news...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 9
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week nine of local pigskin action in the Books.
WLTX.com
Two jackpot lottery tickets sold at same Lugoff store: Check your numbers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery are advising residents and passersby in the Lugoff area who may have bought tickets recently to check them soon. The organization announced that two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets were sold at The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood...
cityofflorence.com
City of Florence Hiring Event Scheduled on Thursday, October 20, 2022
FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will hold a City-Wide Hiring Event on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 9:00am – 2:00pm at Pearl Moore Gymnasium, 500 Barnes Street, Florence, S.C. 29501. All departments will be represented at the event with staff members from various work areas available to provide information and answer questions for attendees.
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia HS placed on modified lockdown
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Richland School Dist. One says Columbia HS was placed on modified lockdown Thursday afternoon. Officials say a shooting threat was called into the school but it is believed to be a hoax. We are told law enforcement is investigating and all students and...
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South Carolina
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, South Carolina is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
Comments / 0