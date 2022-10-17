Read full article on original website
Stakeholders look to connect more donors to Illinois families for school choice scholarship program
(The Center Square) – Supporters of the Illinois Invest In Kids scholarship program may be looking to make the program more accessible to families and donors alike. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships for qualified families throughout the state.
Illinois quick hits: Prisoner of war identified; Illinois' most popular fast food restaurant
DeVry University sues U.S. Department of Education. DeVry University has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education that seeks to block an order that the Naperville-based college pay more than $23 million to recoup the cost of loans taken out by more than 600 students. The order came...
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
Illinois quick hits: More than 3,500 migrants to Chicago; some state rebate checks rejected
Foreign nationals who illegally crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border continue to be bused from Texas to Illinois. WTTW reports city officials said 145 more immigrants arrived in Chicago since Monday. That brings the total to over 3,500 people. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised to welcome the migrants with open arms, but has relocated some to nearby cities.
Pritzker's challengers oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school kids
(The Center Square) – Some of Illinois' gubernatorial candidates are getting their stance on record about whether COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated to attend public school. An advisory panel with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved adding COVID-19 vaccines to the list of child vaccines for...
Record fish caught in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Illinois from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Study ranks states on their voting policies and regulations
(The Center Square) – Illinois has slipped, but remains in the top ten of a 50-state ranking that measures the amount of time and effort it takes to vote. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index is the brainchild of Northern Illinois University political scientist Scot Schraufnagel. The nonpartisan academic study examined the time and effort required to cast a ballot in each state following a number of new laws passed by lawmakers around the country following the 2020 election.
What manufacturing workers make in Illinois
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Illinois using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois now the second largest sports betting market in the country
(The Center Square) – Illinois is now the second largest sports betting market in the country. According to figures from the Illinois Gaming Board, the state took in nearly $565 million in gross gaming revenue in August, about $8 million more than New Jersey. New York led the country with revenue of more than $877 million.
Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois
(The Center Square) – After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website...
O’Fallon High School raises school spirit with homecoming parade
In celebration of Homecoming Week at O’Fallon Township High School, students gathered together for a parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Sarah Hellin, from O’Fallon, said she enjoyed watching her child walk in the parade and took note of the friendly environment. “It's fun to listen to the different classes get together, and all the different sports teams, clubs and activities,” Hellin said. “It’s cool to watch them all gather in a very friendly atmosphere.”
Illinois quick hits: Watch for deer; Illinoisans participate in earthquake drill; wet winter predictions
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that deer mating season has arrived. Officials said that means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. In 2021, 14,522 motor vehicle crashes involved deer in Illinois. Of these, nearly 1,400 resulted in damage to...
West Virginians will vote on taxes, school initiatives Nov. 8
(The Center Square) – West Virginians will vote on four constitutional amendments, ranging from business taxes and the authority of the state school board, during the Nov. 8 elections. Amendment 2, which has been the most contentious ballot initiative, would allow the legislature to exempt certain business properties from...
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers among other changes while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings.
HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital Accepts Applications For 2-Week Paid Registered Nurse Internship In December
O'FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is now accepting applications for a two-week paid registered nurse (RN) internship to be held Dec. 11-23, 2022. The RN internship program is designed for nursing students to gain real-life experience in a health care setting during their winter break. Interns will...
AT&T Illinois president pleads not guilty to corruption charge tied to Madigan case
(The Center Square) – The former AT&T Illinois president accused of trying to illegally influence former House Speaker Michael Madigan pleaded not guilty Friday to multiple charges. Paul La Schiazza, 65, entered the plea one week after federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy...
IDOT Plans Bridge Deck Repair On I-270 Between Route 3 and Riverview Drive
IDOT said there will be a lane closure at 5 p.m. Friday, October 21, on westbound Interstate 270 between Illinois Route 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri. The work is weather permitting to repair a bridge deck. IDOT also said the repairs should be completed by Monday, October 24.
