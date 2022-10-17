In celebration of Homecoming Week at O’Fallon Township High School, students gathered together for a parade on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Sarah Hellin, from O’Fallon, said she enjoyed watching her child walk in the parade and took note of the friendly environment. “It's fun to listen to the different classes get together, and all the different sports teams, clubs and activities,” Hellin said. “It’s cool to watch them all gather in a very friendly atmosphere.”

O'FALLON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO