Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Final gubernatorial debate won't impact race, expert says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are less than three weeks from the midterm election and candidates are doing everything they can to get your vote. On Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker and candidate Darren Bailey faced off for the last time before the election. Ken Redfield, a professor at the...
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Approves Merge of Kelly and Spring Grove Townships
Under Illinois state law, each district within a county must have at least 1,000 in population posted. Following the latest census data, the Warren County Board has approved some redistricting changes to comply with the law, explains Board Chairman Mike Pearson:. “The census has come out and we had to...
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
wmay.com
Group Disrupts Town Hall Meeting On Cash Bail
A Springfield group is making no apologies for disrupting a town hall meeting Wednesday night about the planned changes to the bail system coming in January. State Senator Steve McClure and other Republican officials convened that meeting to raise concerns about what the SAFE-T and Pretrial Fairness Acts could mean to public safety. But at one point, demonstrators from the Faith Coalition for the Common Good stood with signs and chanted, “Justice is under attack, keep the SAFE-T Act.”
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County sorority receives ARISE grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Kappa Sigma Zeta chapter in Springfield has been awarded an Activating Relationships in Illinois for Systemic Equitygrant (ARISE) to help further education on the COVID-19 vaccine. Kappa Sigma Zeta in Sangamon County is one of the 18 organizations across the state to receive this...
wlds.com
Ptacek Proposes Small Section of East Morton Moves To Washington From Overcrowded South
One small pocket of students along Jacksonville’s east end may be at a new school next year. Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek says that South Elementary is becoming overcrowded and students from that district need to shift elsewhere to alleviate the burden: “The main goal of looking at the boundaries once again is to look at the high numbers at South and Washington low numbers, even since we implemented the new boundaries in the Fall 2018. There’s been a drastic change in the numbers since then. I analyzed multiple different ways we could address both of those issues. That area of Rolling Acres and Green Acres across the street on [East] Morton was an area in question about whether to send those kids to South or Washington even back when we originally re-did the boundaries. That seems to be the easiest transition, both transportation-wise, geographic-wise. I also think with there being a brand new school at Washington, I think that could be an attractive thing for those families. They would also be going to a school with lower class sizes.”
westsuburbanjournal.com
With more charges against Madigan, Republicans demand change
SPRINGFIELD | As former House Speaker Michael Madigan faces another corruption charge, Republicans say he still has a major influence on the day-to-day workings of Illinois politics. In March, Madigan was indicted on federal corruption charges including bribery, racketeering, and attempted extortion for allegedly using his official position to corruptly...
foxillinois.com
No approval for Poplar Place renovations yet
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday, it was proposed to invest city money to improve Poplar Place on the east side of Springfield. If it gets approved Springfield would spend over $2 million to create 50 single-family homes and 25 duplex units. The...
foxillinois.com
Springfield City Council turns down another Wyndham proposal
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Wyndham City Centre in downtown Springfield has been the topic of debate for city council since the summer. On Tuesday night, aldermen denied the petition to rezone that would have allowed the Wyndham to become a hotel and apartment complex. After hours of a...
foxillinois.com
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
foxillinois.com
Petition to rezone Wyndham Hotel for apartments denied
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There was more than three hours of heated debate as Springfield City Council turns down the latest proposal involving the future of the Wyndham Hotel. The discussion centered around the petition to rezone the area around the Wyndham Hotel and whether or not to turn...
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
wmay.com
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
wmay.com
Aldermen Give Green Light To Another Springfield Cannabis Dispensary
Springfield could soon have another recreational marijuana dispensary. Aldermen this week approved a zoning change that would clear the way for Maribis to open a dispensary at 2451 Denver Drive. The zoning was approved after the property owner transferred a portion of the property to an adjacent owner… so that the land where the dispensary will sit is more than 15-hundred feet away from a nearby church.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
foxillinois.com
City of Springfield wants to conduct a study on Lake Springfield's water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Last year, some residents may have noticed a difference in the taste and smell of their drinking water. Now, the city wants to study that drinking water and take steps to make it better. The city is looking for about $193,000 for a study to...
foxillinois.com
Flu hospitalization rates vary by race, CDC says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared a report on how flu hospitalization rates vary between different races and ethnicities. The report stated that between 2009 and 2022, African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans are more likely to be hospitalized with the flu...
Comments / 0