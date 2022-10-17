Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Choir will host a fundraiser this Saturday at Camelot Bowl
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Choir is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday at Camelot Bowl. Join them for a night of fun and games while you support a worthy cause. When: Saturday, October 22. Bowling starts at 4 PM. Where: Camelot Bowl. What: 2 man teams, must register for each teams...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Old Herald Square Event Was Perfect Kickoff For Craft Beer Week
ST. LOUIS — The Craft Brew Fest sponsored by Great Rivers & Routes in Collinsville on Saturday served up not only beer, but coffee, and allowed people to meet with brewers, vendors, music and much more at the beautiful new Old Herald Square. Cory Jobe, the President of Great...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Anderson Hospital Foundation Sporting Clay Classic Raises Record Amount Of $58,248
MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital 11th Annual Foundation announced on Tuesday the Sporting Clay Classic was held on October 1, 2022, at NILO Farms in Brighton raised $58,248, a record total. The event featured 100 targets and 12 stations. Also included, was a great BBQ lunch for the shooters that was donated by Sodexo.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Many treasures found in time capsule discovered at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce
COLLINSVILLE - At the Collinsville Chamber office, many treasures have been discovered. Jessica Seger, an ambassador with the Chamber, discovered a time capsule that was dated from 1987 to be opened in 2012. It was opened in 2012, but it was placed into a cabinet that has been untouched for ten years.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Lantz Homes and Whitetail Design Studio Launch a New Design-Build Collaboration to Better Serve Home and Business Owners in Metro East
EDWARDSVILLE – When home and business owners in the Metro East take on a new building or remodeling project, they’re often forced to play middleman between their contractor and their interior designer. This lack of cohesion and communication between teams can result in missed deadlines, skyrocketing budgets, and disappointed clients.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Tesla Signs Lease For Expansion With Warehouse in Area
PONTOON BEACH - News has been circulating recently after the Courier-Tribune published a story that Tesla has signed a lease for a warehouse of about 667,000-square-feet in Pontoon Beach for future expansion. A CBRE Market Report was used as a source. The location is supposedly located south of Interstate 270...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Reiniger Scores 23rd Goal Of Season But Injured In First Half, Peterson Adds Brace As Kahoks Win Regional Opener Over Blue Devils
COLLINSVILLE – Junior striker Adam Reiniger scored his 23rd goal of the season in the first half before being forced out of the lineup due to injury, while Trey Peterson added a brace (two goals) as Collinsville eliminated Quincy in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer regional Wednesday evening at Kahok Stadium.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Grad Ray'Sean Taylor, SIUE Teammate DeeJuan Pruitt Named To 13-Member Pre-Season All-Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Team
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Collinsville High basketball standout and now SIUE sophomore Ray’Sean Taylor has been named with teammate DeeJuan Pruitt to the 13-member preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball team announced Tuesday at the league's annual media day. "It is good to see players on our team recognized...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Kahoks Conclude Regular Season Off Dramatic Win Over Centennial, Play At Centralia In Week Nine Game, Awaits First Playoff Opponent And Site
CENTRALIA - The Collinsville High football tea, fresh off its dramatic 15-14 overtime win over previously undefeated Champaign Centennial, concludes the regular season Friday night with a game at Centralia in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Kahoks are 7-1 going into the game after Kolby Anderson scored a touchdown in...
