ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
collinsvilledailynews.com

Old Herald Square Event Was Perfect Kickoff For Craft Beer Week

ST. LOUIS — The Craft Brew Fest sponsored by Great Rivers & Routes in Collinsville on Saturday served up not only beer, but coffee, and allowed people to meet with brewers, vendors, music and much more at the beautiful new Old Herald Square. Cory Jobe, the President of Great...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Lantz Homes and Whitetail Design Studio Launch a New Design-Build Collaboration to Better Serve Home and Business Owners in Metro East

EDWARDSVILLE – When home and business owners in the Metro East take on a new building or remodeling project, they’re often forced to play middleman between their contractor and their interior designer. This lack of cohesion and communication between teams can result in missed deadlines, skyrocketing budgets, and disappointed clients.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Tesla Signs Lease For Expansion With Warehouse in Area

PONTOON BEACH - News has been circulating recently after the Courier-Tribune published a story that Tesla has signed a lease for a warehouse of about 667,000-square-feet in Pontoon Beach for future expansion. A CBRE Market Report was used as a source. The location is supposedly located south of Interstate 270...
PONTOON BEACH, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

﻿ Reiniger Scores 23rd Goal Of Season But Injured In First Half, Peterson Adds Brace As Kahoks Win Regional Opener Over Blue Devils

COLLINSVILLE – Junior striker Adam Reiniger scored his 23rd goal of the season in the first half before being forced out of the lineup due to injury, while Trey Peterson added a brace (two goals) as Collinsville eliminated Quincy in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 3A boys soccer regional Wednesday evening at Kahok Stadium.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Grad Ray'Sean Taylor, SIUE Teammate DeeJuan Pruitt Named To 13-Member Pre-Season All-Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Collinsville High basketball standout and now SIUE sophomore Ray’Sean Taylor has been named with teammate DeeJuan Pruitt to the 13-member preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball team announced Tuesday at the league's annual media day. "It is good to see players on our team recognized...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Kahoks Conclude Regular Season Off Dramatic Win Over Centennial, Play At Centralia In Week Nine Game, Awaits First Playoff Opponent And Site

CENTRALIA - The Collinsville High football tea, fresh off its dramatic 15-14 overtime win over previously undefeated Champaign Centennial, concludes the regular season Friday night with a game at Centralia in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Kahoks are 7-1 going into the game after Kolby Anderson scored a touchdown in...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy