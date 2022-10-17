Read full article on original website
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
Body of woman missing 4 years found under floor of rural North Carolina site, cops say
The site is 10 miles from where she was last seen.
Unforgettable Date Experience in Johnston County, NC (40-mins from Raleigh)
Are you looking for unique date ideas with your special person? And are you growing tired of the same old options in the Raleigh area and looking for new experiences close by? Allow us to introduce you to Johnston County. Whether it’s daytime or nighttime dates, Craig and I are...
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
Missing Durham County man with cognitive impairment found after search across several agencies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing Durham County man with cognitive impairment has been found, according to officials. Several agencies were searching for Timmy Watkins, 72, officials said Friday afternoon. He had been last seen Thursday night at his home in the 3100 block of Redwood Road, in northeast...
1 hurt in crash between Raleigh fire engine, motorcycle, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash. The...
These lanes are closing on Interstate 540 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 540 in Raleigh is preparing to close a few lanes this weekend and into next week for maintenance work, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Crews are planning to close two out of three lanes of I-540 West past the Buffaloe Road...
North Carolina And New Jersey Women Dead In Garden State Park Way Opposite Direction Head On Crash
October 22, 2022 LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ (OCEAN)–Trooper II Charles Marchan from the NJ State Police Public Information Unit told…
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
‘Run for Sue’: Runners honor Raleigh mass shooting victim Sue Karnatz at annual race
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — #RunforSue has a been a frequently-used social media tag since Sue Karnatz was shot and killed while running on the Greenway. She was one of the five victims of the Raleigh mass shooting on October 13. Since then, there have been several runs in her...
Yes, there really is a barbecue war in North Carolina and it has everything to do with Eastern vs. Western
LEXINGTON, NC — Yes, there is a long-standing feud in North Carolina, and it has everything to do with barbecue. Let’s just say that this feud splits the state into eastern or western. That’s right, just imagine a bunch of pigs all lined up across the state, dividing it in half into either eastern or western.
This Raleigh road will close for intersection work impacting travel long-term
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a section of a popular road in Raleigh will close late Sunday night for grade separation at the junction, or aligning two or more surfaces. Crews are preparing to install the first of several long-term closures near the...
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Wayne County man wins $1M playing Mega Millions
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over. Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Marks bought his lucky […]
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
Wife of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres releases statement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The wife of a fallen Raleigh police officer killed in last week’s mass shooting has released a statement Saturday, the morning of his funeral. Jasmin Torres, wife of fallen officer Gabriel Torres, provided the following statement:. “Today, we say goodbye to my husband, Gabe.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
Driver crashes in North Carolina after I-40 chase tops 150 mph, troopers say
The chase began in Durham County and moved into Wake County -- with the crash happening in south Raleigh.
