South Carolina State

SC EMD launches interactive earthquake guide: Here’s how to check it out

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released a new, online, interactive guide to earthquake safety in South Carolina. According to SC EMD, the state now has a new tool to help you better prepare for an earthquake. South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, officials...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Annual Great Southeast Shakeout Earthquake drill held earlier today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s Earthquake Preparedness Week in South Carolina and this morning the South Carolina Emergency Management Division held their annual Great Southeast Shakeout Earthquake drill!. After more than 80 earthquakes in Kershaw County this year, today’s drill hit a little closer to home for Midlands residents....
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
South Carolinians participate in the Great Shakeout Drill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As the annual Great Shakeout Drill returns, South Carolinians and people around the world are practicing what to do the moment the ground begins to shake. South Carolina Emergency Management Division says during an earthquake it is best to drop to the ground, cover your...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
DHEC urges residents to discard faulty at-home COVID-19 test kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to throw out a few at-home COVID-19 test kits that were found to be faulty. The issue is related to result cartridges that may return incorrect results as an absent or faint control...
Plans for Richland Mall redevelopment

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Here is a look at what could become of the Richland Mall in Forest Acres. This comes after Richland County Council approved a tax incentive agreement with a developer to revamp the property and Forest Acres City Council approved the purchase of a portion of the property for a city park.
FOREST ACRES, SC
Disneyland prices outpaces inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Taking a vacation at the “mouse house” will cost you more cheese during the upcoming holidays. Ticket prices for Disneyland in California have risen and in some cases costs even more than the U.S. annual inflation rate of 8.2%. Among the areas seeing price...
CALIFORNIA STATE

