Disney's newest Snow White and first Latina princess defends 'woke' remake

Disney's n ewest Snow White is defending the remake of the 1937 classic as critics bash the project for its supposed political correctness .

"People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is — because it needed that," Rachel Zegler, 21, told Vanity Fair .

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Rachel Zegler attends the West Side Story premiere in New York on Nov. 29, 2021.

"It's an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a function beyond 'Someday My Prince Will Come,'" she added.

Zegler, who is set to become Disney's first Latina princess, also shared her thoughts on all those reacting negatively to her casting as the titular Snow White.

"At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess," she said in a Variety interview.

Aside from critics on social media attacking the live-action remake, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has publicly criticized Disney for its depiction of the seven dwarfs.

"Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ," he said.

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," Disney said in a statement following Dinklage's comment.

Snow White is set to hit theaters in 2024.