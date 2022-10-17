ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Disney's newest Snow White and first Latina princess defends 'woke' remake

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RcTuN_0ickWdM600

Disney's n ewest Snow White is defending the remake of the 1937 classic as critics bash the project for its supposed political correctness .

"People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is — because it needed that," Rachel Zegler, 21, told Vanity Fair .

MOTHER IN NEW YORK ARRESTED AFTER LETTING YOUNG SON GET TATTOO: POLICE

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Rachel Zegler attends the West Side Story premiere in New York on Nov. 29, 2021.

"It's an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a function beyond 'Someday My Prince Will Come,'" she added.

Zegler, who is set to become Disney's first Latina princess, also shared her thoughts on all those reacting negatively to her casting as the titular Snow White.

"At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess," she said in a Variety interview.

Aside from critics on social media attacking the live-action remake, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has publicly criticized Disney for its depiction of the seven dwarfs.

"Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ," he said.

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," Disney said in a statement following Dinklage's comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Snow White is set to hit theaters in 2024.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents

A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
BOONE COUNTY, AR
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

'Entirely new category': Trump makes striking combo claim over two Mar-a-Lago documents

Former President Donald Trump claims there are two documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago resort that are both personal and protected by executive privilege. The assertion came in a court document filed Thursday after discussion between Trump's team and the Justice Department, narrowing the scope over documents in which there remain disputes in response to an order from the special master appointed to filter out privileged material from the more than 11,000 documents taken by the FBI in August, including roughly 100 marked as classified.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
247K+
Followers
71K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy