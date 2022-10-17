ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

New sign marks new era at WSMV 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tina Howell

Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is the Best City for Single Moms in Tennessee

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Motherhood is a challenge, especially if you’re alone. That’s why living in a supportive environment can make a world of difference for a single mother. LawnStarter put together a ranking of the best cities for a single mom to live in 2022.Their study focused on larger cities that have a population of at least 100-thousand residents. Specifically in the Volunteer State, Murfreesboro was ranked as the best place for single moms, beating out Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway. On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural. Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community

The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

The House of Spirits is Halloween Fun for Adults

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The House of Spirits is a Haunted Cocktail Soirée located at 3206 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville. You can buy tickets online to enjoy this event which is happening on Thursdays through Sundays throughout the rest of October and on Halloween night! Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us the story behind the House of Spirits.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 23-29

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Rollover crash on Charlotte Pike

Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Spring Hill couple loses dogs in house fire

Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Brooke & Brice

OCCUPATION: ADULT ORTHODONTIST AND DESIGNER ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK’S MAKING MODERN WITH BROOKE AND BRICE. My mom. She sacrificed so much to make sure I was given the best opportunities to succeed while teaching me what it looked like to work hard to reach for my dreams. A QUOTE YOU...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy