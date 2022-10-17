Read full article on original website
WSMV
New sign marks new era at WSMV 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the Best City for Single Moms in Tennessee
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Motherhood is a challenge, especially if you’re alone. That’s why living in a supportive environment can make a world of difference for a single mother. LawnStarter put together a ranking of the best cities for a single mom to live in 2022.Their study focused on larger cities that have a population of at least 100-thousand residents. Specifically in the Volunteer State, Murfreesboro was ranked as the best place for single moms, beating out Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
WSMV
New Dolly Parton mural unveiled at Nashville restaurant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new mural has made its way to the corner of historic 1st Avenue and Broadway. On Friday, Acme Feed & Seed, a restaurant located at 101 Broadway revealed their new Dolly Parton mural. Local artist Mackenzie Moore created the mural and has done work for...
WSMV
Bellevue restaurant remains open after being broken into, trailer stolen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A break-in at a Bellevue restaurant has left employees in shock. The burglars not only stole money, but they also caused damage to large equipment and their security system, The owners also said their food trailer was gone. Tracks can still be seen from where someone...
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community
The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
WSMV
The House of Spirits is Halloween Fun for Adults
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The House of Spirits is a Haunted Cocktail Soirée located at 3206 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville. You can buy tickets online to enjoy this event which is happening on Thursdays through Sundays throughout the rest of October and on Halloween night! Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo shows us the story behind the House of Spirits.
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
Rezoning meetings planned for new Williamson County schools
Two new elementary schools are opening in Williamson County amid the consistent growth in the area, which means some areas will be rezoned.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 23-29
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Academy St is closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave is also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place. Brinkley...
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
wpln.org
Native Americans were forced to travel through Nashville on the Trail of Tears. A remnant of the bridge they crossed remains downtown.
Nearly 200 years ago, about a thousand Cherokee people passed through Nashville, almost all of them on foot, and crossed over the Cumberland River on the Nashville Toll Bridge. That bridge is gone, but today one part of the original structure, a stone abutment, still stands on the west bank of the river.
WSMV
Rollover crash on Charlotte Pike
Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
Unattended radio leads to fire at triplex in East Nashville
Officials say an unattended radio is to blame for a residential fire that occurred at a triplex in East Nashville Tuesday morning.
WSMV
Spring Hill couple loses dogs in house fire
Police have been in a Bellevue neighborhood for hours as a suspect remains inside a home. A 17-year-old was arrested after police found two guns in his backpack at East Nashville Magnet High School on Thursday. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Lydia Fielder...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols fans showed once again they’re the best in the country
I don’t think there’s much debate that Tennessee Vols fans are some of the best in the nation. But if there’s any doubt, that was erased this week. After beating Alabama, the Vols are taking on UT-Martin in a game that obviously doesn’t carry the same level of excitement.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Brooke & Brice
OCCUPATION: ADULT ORTHODONTIST AND DESIGNER ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK’S MAKING MODERN WITH BROOKE AND BRICE. My mom. She sacrificed so much to make sure I was given the best opportunities to succeed while teaching me what it looked like to work hard to reach for my dreams. A QUOTE YOU...
