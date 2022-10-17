(Beach Park, IL) An identification has been made on the victim of a fatal Beach Park crash. The incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay Road, when a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man went across the centerline and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, now identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.

BEACH PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO