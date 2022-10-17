ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Local 4 WHBF

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
WHEATON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two semis crash on I-55, spilling soybeans and water bottles across interstate

WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Two semis crashed and spilled loads of soybeans and water bottles across all lanes of Interstate 55 Wednesday morning in Will County. A semi was parked on the right shoulder of I-55 around 5:30 a.m. when it was struck by another semi truck, according to Illinois State Police. Diesel fuel, water bottles and soybeans spilled across all lanes of I-55.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

ID Made in Fatal Lake County Crash

(Beach Park, IL) An identification has been made on the victim of a fatal Beach Park crash. The incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay Road, when a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man went across the centerline and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, now identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.
BEACH PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Crash leaves at least one person dead on Army Trail Road near Bartlett

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash near Bartlett.The crash happened on Army Trail Road near Klein Road in unincorporated Wayne Township, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's office.The Sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash and it was deadly, but did not immediately provide further details.Army Trail Road was shut down in both directors between Petersdorf and Gerber roads, the Sheriff's office said.Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
BARTLETT, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
CREST HILL, IL
WGN News

Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
ORLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

