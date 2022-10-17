Read full article on original website
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
Plans Underway To Turn Chicago Expressways Into Tollways
Here's what locals have to say about it.
Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill.
A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area for the next two hours. Man hit by UTV. Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A Wappapello man...
Will County Truck Crash Near Joliet Causes Hours-Long Closure on I-55 at I-80; Delays Expected
Traffic and delays are expected after a crash involving two truck tractor semi trailers early Wednesday morning at a busy trucking and commuter corridor near Joliet has closed a portion of Interstate 55 southbound at Interstate 80, Illinois State Police says. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 5:28...
Two semis crash on I-55, spilling soybeans and water bottles across interstate
WILL COUNTY, Ill. - Two semis crashed and spilled loads of soybeans and water bottles across all lanes of Interstate 55 Wednesday morning in Will County. A semi was parked on the right shoulder of I-55 around 5:30 a.m. when it was struck by another semi truck, according to Illinois State Police. Diesel fuel, water bottles and soybeans spilled across all lanes of I-55.
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
ID Made in Fatal Lake County Crash
(Beach Park, IL) An identification has been made on the victim of a fatal Beach Park crash. The incident took place on Sunday night along Green Bay Road, when a Cadillac being driven by a 68-year-old Milwaukee man went across the centerline and struck a Chevy being driven by a 31-year-old Zion woman. A passenger in the Cadillac, now identified as 55-year-old Anita Parker of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner’s officials say the cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the Chevy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The matter remains under investigation.
14-Year-Old Illinois Boy Steals Car Because ‘It’s Cold Out’
A teenage boy from Joliet, Illinois stole a car...because he was cold. PATCH. So imagine this, you're car is stolen by a 14-year-old boy. What the...Well that would suck. But after the car is recovered, you learn that the reason the kid stole your car was because he "was cold."
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
I-55 reopens after crash south of I-80 involving 2 semi-trucks
A crash involving two semi-trucks has shut down lanes of I-55 in Will County Wednesday morning.
New Information Emerges on Timmothy Pitzen's 18th Birthday
Kara Jacobs vividly remembers the day she got the news about her sister Amy Fry-Pitzen from her mother. “I think anybody who’s experienced a loss like this, the first thing you feel is just incomprehension. Just, 'I don’t understand. No, no,'“ Kara recalled. It was May 14,...
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
Portion of southbound I-55 shut down for over 7 hours after 2 semis overturn
Southbound I-55 in Will County has reopened after being shutdown for over seven hours due to two overturned cargo semis. All lanes of southbound I-55, from I-80 to U.S. Route 6, near Channahon, were closed.
Crash leaves at least one person dead on Army Trail Road near Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- At least one person is dead after a crash near Bartlett.The crash happened on Army Trail Road near Klein Road in unincorporated Wayne Township, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's office.The Sheriff's office said three vehicles were involved in the crash and it was deadly, but did not immediately provide further details.Army Trail Road was shut down in both directors between Petersdorf and Gerber roads, the Sheriff's office said.Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
Police Confirm a Man's Body Was Found Near Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton
An investigation is underway after a visitor witnessed the body of a deceased man in Lincoln Marsh on Wednesday morning, according to the DuPage County Forest Preserve Police. Police said the man has not been identified and added that the DuPage County Coroner's Office assisted in removing the body. There...
