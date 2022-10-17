Mississippi River hits record low in Memphis

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

How low will the Mississippi River go? That's not known.

What is known: The river hit a record low in Memphis on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The new low, -10.71 feet, was measured at the meter just southwest of the I-55 "Old Bridge," and it had dropped to about -10.75 feet, by 2 p.m. The previous record was set in 1988. (You can find more details in Lucas Finton's story below.)

Meanwhile, two men from Shelby County have been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Oxford that killed one Ole Miss student and left another in critical condition, Gina Butkovich reports here .

Grit and Grind: The start of the Grizzlies' season is just a day away, and we know we're not the only ones who are excited. If you're loading up on all things Grizzlies before Wednesday's game, make sure to check out our Grizzlies podcast. Damichael Cole and Evan Barnes discuss Grizzlies' expectations, the Western Conference, Ja Morant's All-Star status and more.

Bluff City breweries: Nine Memphis breweries currently have taprooms, with one more set to open next month. To help you navigate your way around so many options, The CA's newsroom team put together a guide to Memphis breweries' taprooms. It offers a peek of what to expect at each (and lots of recommendations.) You can read more here .

