Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
WESTON, Conn. (Gray News) – A mom in Connecticut tried to scare her twin toddlers with a prop skeleton, but they made a new friend instead. A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the skeleton dressed in black and gray rags.
darienite.com
With Deaths in 32 Deer-Car Crashes Last Year in CT, Here’s How Not To Be in One
As autumn approaches and days become shorter, deer collisions on Connecticut roadways increase by leaps and bounds, warns AAA Northeast. Drivers need to steer clear of deer beginning this month, the start of deer mating season in Connecticut, when more deer traverse wooded areas along the state’s roadways at twilight.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT state police audit found widespread discrepancies with trooper ticket data
A newly obtained internal audit reveals Connecticut State Police supervisors in 2018 uncovered significant discrepancies in the number of traffic tickets issued by dozens of troopers, raising questions about how carefully the agency examined whether fake ticket schemes conducted by four officers were more widespread. “The audit is not as...
fox61.com
'Murder on Middle Beach' cold case heads to state Supreme Court over police documents
MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.
Connecticut court: Man who killed father will remain committed
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man found not guilty of murder by insanity will not be able to leave psychiatric care six years early, according to a decision published Tuesday from the Connecticut Appellate Court. Vincent Ardizzone, who killed his father in 1991, had appealed to the state court after the Connecticut Psychiatric Security […]
I95 Rock
Three Far Out Connecticut Urban Legends You May Not Have Heard Of
Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more. Connecticut has its...
iheart.com
Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Jeltema
Listen here for Renee's Interview with Connecticut State Police Sgt Christine Jeltema on mindfulness and wellness of Law Enforcement. HOW TO HELP: Funds set up for the families of Alex Hamzy and Dustin DeMonte. The Bristol Police Heroes fund was set up by the Bristol Police Union. Donations can be...
Connecticut doctors say over-the-counter hearing aids will provide more affordable alternative
People with mild to moderate hearing loss will now have an easier time finding help. The Food and Drug Administration has put a rule into effect this week that makes some hearing aids available over the counter - without a prescription or doctor's visit.
NBC Connecticut
Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut
State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
NBC Philadelphia
Still Several Days Remaining of ‘Geoffrey's Birthday' Toys R Us Event Inside Macy's
There's still several days remaining in the "Geoffrey's Birthday" event as part of a Toys R Us pop-up inside all Macy's locations to commemorate the giraffe mascot's birthday. The nine-day event runs from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23, with a different theme taking over the pop-up for each day of the event.
Can Someone Make & Sell Stuffed Peppers Like These in Connecticut?
I love stuffed peppers. Give me a jar full of hot cherry peppers stuffed with provolone and prosciutto and I'll inhale it right now. Stuffed Italian long hots? Yes, please. I want more. I found the beautiful 7 Layer stuffed peppers that you see in the photo above in Cleveland,...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut's top health official tells parents to get young children vaccinated
Connecticut's leading health official is telling parents in the state to get their elementary-aged children vaccinated. The announcement comes in the wake of the approval of the COVID-19 bivalent booster for children as young as 5 years old, according to a report. "As we're going into this winter season, I'm...
fox61.com
Pet of the Week: Samoa
CONNECTICUT, USA — Meet Samoa the Guinea pig! He's looking for his forever home. Samoa is a cute, tan, black and white 2-year-old boy at the Connecticut Humane Society. The Connecticut Humane Society said he was found over-living with his sibling, so now he's looking to be the only Guinea pig in the home.
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
To Anyone on I-295 in Maine on Thursday Night – I’m SO Sorry and Hope You Weren’t Hurt
When I realized this happened, I was mortified. Mainly because I didn't even realize it happened until I saw the aftermath. And I didn't know if anyone was hurt by it. But let me start from the beginning. Cans for a Cure. Last Wednesday, October 12 through Friday, October 14,...
Health Headlines: Sick kids fill hospitals; 5-day quarantine may not be enough
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a surge in children’s respiratory viruses nationwide, including at children’s hospitals in Connecticut. “Things like RSV, respiratory syncytial, virus, rhinovirus, adenovirus, a variety of others. We’re seeing that here at Yale as well, with a lot of kids in the emergency department,” said Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry […]
