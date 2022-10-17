Read full article on original website
KINGS ANGEL
5d ago
Rest In Peace Antonio 🙏🏽💙🕊My condolences to your family and friends
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Related
Could the Georgia-Florida Game be leaving Jacksonville?
Kirby Smart has voiced his displeasure about the neutral site of their rivalry game with Florida in the past. With the contract set with Jacksonville set to expire after 2023, could a change be coming?
News4Jax.com
Icemen open season with 5-2 victory over Orlando
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was quite a way to open a season. A sell-out crowd and a first period that featured five goals. And a win. The Jacksonville Icemen opened the sixth season of the franchise with a resounding 5-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears Saturday at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Camden County upsets Valdosta
KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
News4Jax.com
Week 9 high school football picks: Big showdowns await Bartram, Jackson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *. Last week: 26-9...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Full schedule, top 4 games of Week 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 9 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by...
News4Jax.com
Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
News4Jax.com
High school volleyball ‘22: BK, Creekside, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Trinity among district winners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – District volleyball champions have been decided and the state playoffs await. Nearly a dozen area teams clinched district crowns on Thursday night, including fifth-ranked Bishop Kenny sweeping No. 3 Bolles in a battle of Super 10 teams. Kenny’s 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 win marked its 26th consecutive district crown, 20 of those under coach Suzanne Winkler.
News4Jax.com
Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to Jacksonville early November
U.S. AIR FORCE SUPER GIRL SURF PRO WORLD SURF LEAGUE CONTEST & FESTIVAL RETURNS TO JACKSONVILLE BEACH NOV. 11-13, 2022. WORLD’S SECOND LARGEST FEMALE SURFING EVENT TO FEATURE U.S. OLYMPIAN CAROLINE MARKS, 2021 U.S. OPEN CHAMPION CAITY SIMMERS, SAGE ERICKSON AND DEFENDING CHAMPION ALYSSA SPENCER HEADLINING THE FIELD OF TOP PROS.
News4Jax.com
Game Day Forecast brings warm weather by kickoff
For the loyal Jaguars fans headed to Sunday’s game, it will be a good day for football. Tailgating temperatures: Inland upper 40 to low 50s in the early morning. Warming up to mid 70s by noon. Game Kickoff at 1 p.m.: Upper 70s to low 80s. Post Game Temperature:...
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?
Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Beverly K. Holden
Beverly Katharine Holden, 87, of Lake City, Florida passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Willow Brook Assisted Living Facility, her home for the past 4 years. Beverly was born June 11, 1935, in Washington D.C. to the late Reverend Frederic Addison Holden, a minister for the United Methodist Church, and Margaret Angeline (Mathews) Holden. Beverly was raised in numerous places in the DC metropolitan area, in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and Baltimore, MD.
Jacksonville man convicted of murder of former neighbor resentenced to life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man previously sentenced to death in the 2012 murder of his former neighbor will now spend the rest of his life in prison. Dennis Thurnado Glover was sentenced to death for first degree murder of 51-year-old Sandra Allen, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.
Judge denies motion of acquittal for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Late in the second day of Noah Williams' trial, his attorneys asked Duval County Judge Jeb Branhem to acquit him, citing lack of evidence. Williams, whose rap name is Spinabenz, is best known for his viral song 'Who I Smoke.' He is standing trial for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 15 years on that charge.
HipHopDX.com
Jacksonville Rapper Spinabenz Avoids 30 Years In Prison After Being Acquitted In Gun Case
Jacksonville Rapper Spinabenz has avoided a potentially lengthy sentence after being found not guilty of gun possession charges stemming from a routine traffic stop. The artist, whose real name is Noah Williams, was acquitted by a jury in his hometown on Thursday (October 20) after a four day trial that found prosecutors introducing Spinabenz’ lyrics into evidence.
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
thewestsidegazette.com
5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College
NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville mom says son traumatized after active shooter drill left him locked out of classroom
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother told News4JAX that her fifth-grade son is traumatized after an active shooter drill at school went wrong. The school district said the incident is a perfect example of why it has safety drills. The mother said her son had just left the classroom...
Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
Comments / 4