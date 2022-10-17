ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

KINGS ANGEL
5d ago

Rest In Peace Antonio 🙏🏽💙🕊My condolences to your family and friends

News4Jax.com

Icemen open season with 5-2 victory over Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was quite a way to open a season. A sell-out crowd and a first period that featured five goals. And a win. The Jacksonville Icemen opened the sixth season of the franchise with a resounding 5-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears Saturday at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Scorebook Live

Camden County upsets Valdosta

KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

Legendary Blue Angels Air Show returns to NAS Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s about to get louder in Jacksonville! Or, you may have heard the rumbles in the sky Thursday afternoon as the team got a practice flight in. Saturday and Sunday, the legendary Blue Angels Air Show will return to the River City. This is the first air show at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since the pandemic forced cancellations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

High school volleyball ‘22: BK, Creekside, Middleburg, Ponte Vedra, Trinity among district winners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – District volleyball champions have been decided and the state playoffs await. Nearly a dozen area teams clinched district crowns on Thursday night, including fifth-ranked Bishop Kenny sweeping No. 3 Bolles in a battle of Super 10 teams. Kenny’s 25-20, 25-14, 25-14 win marked its 26th consecutive district crown, 20 of those under coach Suzanne Winkler.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Super Girl Surf Pro competition returns to Jacksonville early November

U.S. AIR FORCE SUPER GIRL SURF PRO WORLD SURF LEAGUE CONTEST & FESTIVAL RETURNS TO JACKSONVILLE BEACH NOV. 11-13, 2022. WORLD’S SECOND LARGEST FEMALE SURFING EVENT TO FEATURE U.S. OLYMPIAN CAROLINE MARKS, 2021 U.S. OPEN CHAMPION CAITY SIMMERS, SAGE ERICKSON AND DEFENDING CHAMPION ALYSSA SPENCER HEADLINING THE FIELD OF TOP PROS.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Game Day Forecast brings warm weather by kickoff

For the loyal Jaguars fans headed to Sunday’s game, it will be a good day for football. Tailgating temperatures: Inland upper 40 to low 50s in the early morning. Warming up to mid 70s by noon. Game Kickoff at 1 p.m.: Upper 70s to low 80s. Post Game Temperature:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fitness Friday | What exactly is a barre class?

Located in Fruit Cove, Rebel Studio is likely a favorite around the Jacksonville area because it doesn’t just cater to diehard yogis. In fact, its goal is to provide a comfortable environment for practitioners of all skill levels, whether they’ve been doing yoga for years or are looking to try it out for the first time.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Beverly K. Holden

Beverly Katharine Holden, 87, of Lake City, Florida passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Willow Brook Assisted Living Facility, her home for the past 4 years. Beverly was born June 11, 1935, in Washington D.C. to the late Reverend Frederic Addison Holden, a minister for the United Methodist Church, and Margaret Angeline (Mathews) Holden. Beverly was raised in numerous places in the DC metropolitan area, in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and Baltimore, MD.
LAKE CITY, FL
HipHopDX.com

Jacksonville Rapper Spinabenz Avoids 30 Years In Prison After Being Acquitted In Gun Case

Jacksonville Rapper Spinabenz has avoided a potentially lengthy sentence after being found not guilty of gun possession charges stemming from a routine traffic stop. The artist, whose real name is Noah Williams, was acquitted by a jury in his hometown on Thursday (October 20) after a four day trial that found prosecutors introducing Spinabenz’ lyrics into evidence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

5 Black Middle School Kids From Florida Make History, Complete Their First Year of College

NATIONWIDE — Meet Miracle Butler, 14, Keniah Washington, 13, Keyanna Grant, 13, Tyreek Nash, 14, and Kaitlyn Archie-McDonald, 14 (absent from photo). This bright young cohort started as the 1st group of students taking college dual enrollment classes at Icon Preparatory School in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida. They just finished their first year of college as well as three years of high school at the ages of 13 and 14. The youngest of the group Keniah and Keyanna began taking college courses at 12-years old.
TAMPA, FL
First Coast News

Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

