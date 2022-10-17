ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester Township, OH

WLWT 5

Hung jury dismissed in West Chester quadruple murder trial; pre-trial date set

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A jury has been dismissed after announcing they are unable to reach a unanimous decision in the West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The announcement came after a Butler County judge directed jurors to return to the deliberation room to decide if they feel they can reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Indiana State Police mourns the loss of K9 Zeus

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police announced the passing of K9 Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled with Trooper Logan Hensley for the last year on the Indiana Toll Road. Zeus was humanely euthanized on Oct. 14 after experiencing a sudden illness for several days. The K9...
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say

CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Suspect arrested 5 months after fatal Riverside shooting

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing a woman in Riverside has been arrested after spending several months on the run. According to the Miami Valley Jails website, Jamar Allen Hayes was arrested on Thursday, October 13 for several charges of murder, felonious assault and illegal discharge of a firearm among other charges. […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio health experts: New COVID-19 variants could drive winter surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The level of coronavirus in Ohio communities is continuing to decline significantly. But state health officials say it might not stay that way. The director of Ohio's health department says case counts have dropped nearly 30 percent in the last two weeks. But, this may not...
OHIO STATE
WLFI.com

GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
WLWT 5

Weekend weather planner: Warm-up arrives ahead of chance for rain

CINCINNATI — Goodbye, freezing cold temperatures, at least for a little while. Temperatures start out Friday near 40 degrees and make it up to right around 70 degrees. There's a warm front passing by before noon, so a few passing clouds and then bring on a very warm weekend. For football games on Friday night, kickoff temperatures will be in the low 60s and fall to the mid-50s.

