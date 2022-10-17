Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Chilling 911 calls released after a man is shot and killed in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — An investigation is underway in West Chester after a man in his 20s was gunned down on Thursday. Police received numerous chilling 911 calls right after it happened that have since been released. “I just heard like five or six gunshots and then I don't...
Fox 19
Butler County Coroner identifies man shot, killed in West Chester shooting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot and killed Thursday evening after a shooting occurred in West Chester, authorities said. The Butler County Coroner confirmed that 22-year-old Keshon Sanders died at West Chester UC Hospital on Oct. 20 around 5:45 p.m. According to police, Sanders was shot in...
WLWT 5
Driver indicted in crash that killed 18-year-old Mason graduate
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A driver has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after investigators say he drove impaired and hit and killed an 18-year-old in West Chester earlier this year. It happened on June 14 when, according to a crash report, 24-year-old Michael Ondreka blew a red...
WLWT 5
Hung jury dismissed in West Chester quadruple murder trial; pre-trial date set
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A jury has been dismissed after announcing they are unable to reach a unanimous decision in the West Chester's quadruple murder trial. The announcement came after a Butler County judge directed jurors to return to the deliberation room to decide if they feel they can reach a unanimous verdict in West Chester's quadruple murder trial.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Mount Healthy. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
West Chester crews respond to reported fire on Founders Row
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — West Chester Fire crews are at the scene of a fire in West Chester Township, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the West Chester Police Department, crews are responding to Founders Row...
WLWT 5
Friends remember 18-year-old Mason graduate killed in crash after driver arrested
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — “It brings everything back to light all of those feelings,” Michelle Sloan said. Sloan is a family friend of 18-year-old Jyan Waespe, killed in a car crash on Tylersville and Butler Warren Roads in West Chester in June. “Every day is a...
WLWT 5
Two jurors in favor of convicting Gurpreet Singh on aggravated murder speak with WLWT
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two weeks of testimony and contentious deliberations ended with a hung jury in Butler County's quadruple murder case. Gurpreet Singh, 40, was facing the death penalty if convicted on four counts of aggravated murder. "There are only four words to describe my decision to move forward...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Hamilton Avenue and Waycross Road in Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Hamilton Avenue and Waycross Road in Forest Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
WLWT 5
Indiana State Police mourns the loss of K9 Zeus
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Police announced the passing of K9 Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shephard/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled with Trooper Logan Hensley for the last year on the Indiana Toll Road. Zeus was humanely euthanized on Oct. 14 after experiencing a sudden illness for several days. The K9...
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants, Exposing Himself after Theft from Fairview Business
A man is accused of pulling down his pants and exposing himself in a retail theft incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at Poor Richard's Bait & Tackle on W. Lake Rd. in Fairview Township around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The man - identified as Charles Beaumont, 48, of...
WLWT 5
Judge: Cedar Point did not violate season pass terms when it closed after COVID-19 pandemic hit
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's Supreme Court says Cedar Point does not have to pay back season pass holders for its closure when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Passholders filed a lawsuit against Cedar Fair, which also owns Kings Island. The lawsuit claimed, parks did not make it clear on websites...
WKRC
Ohio man sentenced after cutting off mother's head, setting body on fire as nephew watched
MARIETTA, Ohio (WKRC) - An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison after brutally killing his mother while a child watched. According to reports, Lionel Justin Gore pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder in the death of Diane Gore. A judge sentenced Gore to life in prison...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say
CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect arrested 5 months after fatal Riverside shooting
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing a woman in Riverside has been arrested after spending several months on the run. According to the Miami Valley Jails website, Jamar Allen Hayes was arrested on Thursday, October 13 for several charges of murder, felonious assault and illegal discharge of a firearm among other charges. […]
WLWT 5
Ohio health experts: New COVID-19 variants could drive winter surge
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The level of coronavirus in Ohio communities is continuing to decline significantly. But state health officials say it might not stay that way. The director of Ohio's health department says case counts have dropped nearly 30 percent in the last two weeks. But, this may not...
WLFI.com
GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Warm-up arrives ahead of chance for rain
CINCINNATI — Goodbye, freezing cold temperatures, at least for a little while. Temperatures start out Friday near 40 degrees and make it up to right around 70 degrees. There's a warm front passing by before noon, so a few passing clouds and then bring on a very warm weekend. For football games on Friday night, kickoff temperatures will be in the low 60s and fall to the mid-50s.
Comments / 1