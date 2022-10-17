Read full article on original website
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About How She Raised Son Shelby To Not Be a ‘Spoiled Brat’
Country star Reba McEntire recently spoke out about parenting her son. She shared that she… The post Reba McEntire Speaks Out About How She Raised Son Shelby To Not Be a ‘Spoiled Brat’ appeared first on Outsider.
Elle King Reveals Why Making a Country Album Is a Full-Circle Moment for Her
Elle King dropped her first solo country single on Friday. “Try Jesus” is a fun song that was born out of a time in her life when she “was trying to give [her] life to something greater – and you can feel it.” A lot of people wondered what this country version of Elle King might sound like, and if “Try Jesus” is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be great. She spoke to People about why this record is a full-circle moment for her.
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Engagement to Firerose Reportedly Impacting Relationship With Miley Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years, Tish, filed for divorce in April. Rumors that things became tense between he and their daughter, Miley, have since swirled. This week, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer confirmed that he is now engaged to Firerose, a woman that he has been working on a television or film project with for some time. And that sparks more rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley “don’t have a relationship.”
WATCH: Luke and Caroline Bryan’s Son Hilariously Practices His Duck Calls in the Kitchen
Things are getting boring with Luke Bryan on the road. His wife Caroline is home with the kids, and she’s ready to have some girls around the house. The couple’s oldest is practicing his duck calls while she’s just trying to grab something out of the refrigerator. Check out the video that Caroline shared below.
Chris Janson Fans React After He’s Forced to Cancel Florida Tour Stop
On Thursday (October 20th), Chris Janson and Travis Tritt announced they were being forced to cancel their Florida tour stop due to the damage from Hurricane Ian. In a tweet, Janson shared the bad news. “In light of the devastation in and around the Estero area and wanting to provide more time for community recovery and relief the ‘can’t Miss Tour’ stop featuring Travis Tritt, Chris Janson, and War Hippies scheduled in Estero, Florida, on October 28 has been canceled. Ticket funds will be available at the point of purchase.”
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini & Wynonna Judd Dance Together in Funny ‘Girls Night Out’ Video
Country Music stars Wynonna Judd and Kelsea Ballerini cut a rug to a Soulja Boy tune, and the evidence was shared on Instagram. Ballerini posted the fun clip featuring herself and the iconic Judd to her account. In the clip, Ballerini seems to poke fun at critics that claim she isn’t “country enough.”
Parker McCollum Opens Up About Being Compared to George Strait, John Mayer
Parker McCollum just dropped a classic country banger, “Handle on You.” And that’s not going to help any efforts to stay away from comparisons to his fellow Texan and hero George Strait. Folks have also compared him to John Mayer, which is another of the artists that he loved growing up. But he shies away from that. He joined Taste of Country Nights and was asked about the comparisons.
Thomas Rhett Kicks Off the Holiday Season With Release of Christmas EP
Check your calendar. At least for Thomas Rhett, the unofficial start of Christmas season is this weekend. So cue the greenery, glitz and all the gifts. And the country carolers — you need those, too. Rhett announced Friday the release of “Merry Christmas, Y’all.” The four-song project doesn’t require...
Alana Springsteen Makes Big Announcement During Her Opry Debut
Alana Springsteen made her much-deserved debut at the Grand Ole Opry on her birthday, October 18. The 22-year-old has been a fixture across Music Row and Broadway in Nashville the past few years. And not only did she get to celebrate her birthday with an Opry debut, she got to share the news that she has a new record deal. She joins the crew at Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville.
Kenny Chesney Presented With Honorary Degree at ETSU Bluegrass Celebration
On Friday (October 21st), country music icon Kenny Chesney was awarded an honorary degree at Eastern Tennessee University during the college’s Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots music studies’ 40th-anniversary celebration. News Channel 11 reported that during the celebration, Kenny Chesney made an appearance. He stated that Johnson City, Tennessee...
WATCH: Lainey Wilson Dances to Her Unreleased Song, ‘Hold My Halo’
Lainey Wilson is ready to drop the followup to her 2021 breakthrough album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin.’ Somehow, between touring with Jon Pardi and then hopping on to Luke Combs’s ‘Middle of Somewhere’ tour, she’s found time for a ton of promotion. Bell Bottom Country is due on October 28. We’ve heard two of the tracks on country radio: “Watermelon Moonshine” and the smash hit “Heart Like a Truck.” If you’ve seen her in concert recently, you’ve also heard her version of “What’s Up?” by 4 Non Blondes that is included.
Kane Brown Recalls ‘Crazy’ Punishments, Getting ‘Beat a Lot’ by His Stepdad
Kane Brown aspired to be a great father from a young age, partially due to some role models he had in his own life. After only 6 years in the country music scene, Brown has gone from being an opening act to a headliner. Most recently, he just concluded his Blessed and Free tour where he played at every NBA arena across the nation.
