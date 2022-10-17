Read full article on original website
Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Keith Whitley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. His widow,… The post Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction appeared first on Outsider.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Doctors Stopped Him From Attending Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony
Jerry Lee Lewis was too sick to attend his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 16). The rock and country music legend instead wrote a note and asked Hank Williams Jr. to deliver it for him. Williams — a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee...
In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”
Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
Unforgettable Moments Of The 2022 Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante officially became members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony was packed with stunning performances, emotional speeches and heartfelt tributes to this class of inductees.
musictimes.com
Kelly Clarkson, Dwayne Johnson Perform Duet, Pay Tribute To This Late Singer [WATCH]
Kelly Clarkson enlisted the help of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as they performed a duet of "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'," in honor of the late country singer, Loretta Lynn. Johnson joined Clarkson in her show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," last Oct. 17, and performed Lynn's 1967 hit. The lyrics follow...
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
musictimes.com
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession
Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Loretta Lynn’s Son-in-Law Reveals Some of Her Heartbreaking Last Words
Loretta Lynn was an icon. Her passing earlier this week hit the country music world like a cosmic gut punch. Part of the reason that it stung so much is that it was so unexpected. As far as the world at large knew, Loretta was just as hale and hearty as ever. Not long ago, she celebrated her 90th birthday and still seemed to be going strong.
Toby Keith’s Video Amid Cancer Battle Met With Huge Outpouring of Support From Fans
Days after Toby Keith posted a video on TikTok revealing that he was unable to travel to accept his lifetime achievement award at The SabesWings’ Second Annual Strike Out Fundraiser due to his stomach cancer treatment, the country music legend is being met with an outpouring of support from his devoted fans.
Stevie Nicks Admits She ‘Resented’ This Line in a Popular Fleetwood Mac Song
Stevie Nicks admitted that she “resented” a line from a certain Fleetwood Mac song written by Lindsey Buckingham.
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
How to watch the ‘CMT Artists of the Year 2022′ awards special for free
The “CMT Artists of the Year 2022” awards special will premiere on the country music network on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The awards special “honors the biggest names in country music with live performances, special tributes, surprise celebrity appearances and more,” according to CMT, which will broadcast the program live from Nashville, Tennessee.
Stevie Nicks Once Exposed the Real Reason John and Christine McVie Divorced
Stevie Nicks once exposed the real reason her Fleetwood Mac bandmates John and Christine McVie broke up.
John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’
On October 4, the world lost a true icon in Loretta Lynn, who passed away… The post John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’ appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Garth Brooks Awe-Struck by Lisa McHugh’s Haunting Cover of ‘The River’
Tons of folks are paying tribute to Garth Brooks in 2022. In September, the Nashville… The post WATCH: Garth Brooks Awe-Struck by Lisa McHugh’s Haunting Cover of ‘The River’ appeared first on Outsider.
Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony
There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
