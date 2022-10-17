ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Whiskey Riff

In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”

Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
musictimes.com

Kelly Clarkson, Dwayne Johnson Perform Duet, Pay Tribute To This Late Singer [WATCH]

Kelly Clarkson enlisted the help of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as they performed a duet of "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'," in honor of the late country singer, Loretta Lynn. Johnson joined Clarkson in her show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," last Oct. 17, and performed Lynn's 1967 hit. The lyrics follow...
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Son-in-Law Reveals Some of Her Heartbreaking Last Words

Loretta Lynn was an icon. Her passing earlier this week hit the country music world like a cosmic gut punch. Part of the reason that it stung so much is that it was so unexpected. As far as the world at large knew, Loretta was just as hale and hearty as ever. Not long ago, she celebrated her 90th birthday and still seemed to be going strong.
MassLive.com

How to watch the ‘CMT Artists of the Year 2022′ awards special for free

The “CMT Artists of the Year 2022” awards special will premiere on the country music network on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The awards special “honors the biggest names in country music with live performances, special tributes, surprise celebrity appearances and more,” according to CMT, which will broadcast the program live from Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Sings ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ at Keith Whitley’s Country Music HOF Ceremony

There are few artists who are more deserving of their spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame than Keith Whitley. More than three decades after his death, his legacy still reverberates through the country music world. Whitley and artists like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait helped to steer the genre back to its roots in the 80s and set the stage for 90s country. More than that, Whitley made the kind of music that transcends generations. They’ll still be singing his songs long after we’ve all been called Home. So, when it finally came time to induct Whitley into the HoF, some of the biggest names in the genre showed up. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, and several other heavy hitters were there.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

