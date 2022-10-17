Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at Night
3 ways TyBEE Happy in Georgia
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architecture
abcnews4.com
Enjoy spooky Lowcountry Haunted Houses this weekend
Halloween season is among us, and the Lowcountry has haunted houses for those who want to get their scare on. Southern Screams is a company specializing in all things horror. The haunted house is located at 102 Aragon Avenue in North Charleston. Southern Screams also donates a portion of its proceeds each year to the Charleston Animal Society and other non-profits in the Lowcountry.
country1037fm.com
Guess the Most Popular Halloween Kids’ Movie in South Carolina
Do you have a favorite Halloween movie by chance? Ifs so, then you may have that one that you have loved all of your life. I know when Halloween comes around, I definitely do enjoy some great Halloween classics on Disney Plus. It’s so much fun to enjoy it and think about how much you loved the movie when you were younger as well. Spooky season is one of my favorite times of the year and I cannot wait to see these things all mixed into one.
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
AccessAtlanta
7 of the spookiest abandoned places in Georgia
Spooky season is in full swing, and did you know that the peach state is home to a number of eerie abandoned locations? From hospitals and college stadiums to old prisons and bridges, there are several unique spots that have been left to decay as shells of their former selves.
coladaily.com
New food alert: Four foods being featured at this year's SC State Fair
Visitors across the Midlands flooded the 153rd South Carolina State Fair over the weekend to enjoy the games, thrilling amusement park rides, and prize-winning animals and of course, the food. If you have not made it out to the South Carolina State Fair, be prepared to taste new fried food...
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton approves new contract for Squire Pope Carriage House project
The Bluffton Town Council has authorized the town to enter an agreement with Huss, Inc., for the renovation and preservation of the Squire Pope Carriage House. The council unanimously approved the construction contract with Huss, Inc., during the Oct. 11 council meeting. The contract is for $1,737,867 and stipulates that Huss will be responsible for the renovation and restoration of the structure.
blufftonsun.com
Time to plant colorful autumn favorites, apply weed control
October has arrived, and with it, cooler temperatures. So, now is the time to plant your colorful fall annuals and perennials. We live in Zone 8, so pay attention to this when you buy plants, seeds and bulbs online. You might be disappointed in the health of your plants if you buy those intended for areas outside of our zone.
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that are great choices for both a quick stop along the way, as well as for a longer vacation if you happen to have more time on your hands. Are you curious to see if your favourite places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
wtoc.com
How to make a grilled cheese sandwich
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler weather and comfort food just seem to go together. And what could be better than soup and grilled cheese. WTOC went to District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside District to see how they make their delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Take a look.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
Quinton Simon's mom downs shots, flirts with bar staff amid search for toddler's remains
The mom of a missing Georgia toddler spent hours boozing at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night as FBI agents combed through a sprawling landfill in search of the child's remains.
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
WJCL
Big Powerball Win: Lottery ticket sold on Hilton Head Island worth $50,000
In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. The winning numbers from Monday are below:. Powerball – Monday, Oct. 17: 19-30-36-46-60 Powerball: 25.
Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tattoo arts festival is making its way to the Savannah Convention Center for the weekend of Oct. 21. It will feature special guests like Kyle and Candy Dunbar from Ink Master as well as other Ink Master stars. Troy Timpel is the owner of Villian Arts and the organizer of […]
wtoc.com
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
FOX Carolina
Officials working to contain island fire on Lake Hartwell
LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Forestry Commission officials said they are responding to a fire on Andersonville Island on Lake Hartwell. Officials said they were called out to contain the 2.6-acre fire on the island Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported. As of 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said...
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
WJCL
2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Did you recently buy a Mega Millions ticket in the Lowcountry?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets valued at $10,000 each were sold last week: one in Ridgeland and one in Charleston. A ticket sold at the Morrills...
WJCL
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
