Savannah Baptist Program to help start certified nursing assistant careers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you’re looking to jump start a new career there’s a great program to become a certified nursing assistant at the Savannah Baptist Center. “That is excellent. Ya’ll doing pretty good here.”. It’s maybe not what you’d expect to find here in the Savannah...
Lowcountry school district mourns the loss of beloved chairman
BEAUFORT, S.C (WSAV) — The Lowcountry is mourning the loss of a local chairman who sought to make a difference in the world around him. The Beaufort County school district says David Striebinger was a man that put the needs of his school district before his own. Striebinger passed away early Sunday morning. A statement […]
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
Beaufort County Library System to Close All Branches Wednesday, October 19 for Staff Training
The Beaufort County Library System will close all branches Wednesday, October 19 for staff training. All library branches will reopen for normal business hours Thursday, October 20. For more information, please call the Beaufort County Library Beaufort Branch at 843-255-6456.
Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday
We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
BJVIM to host ‘wild’ dinner to benefit Ridgeland clinic
Bluffton Jasper Volunteers in Medicine (BJVIM) will host a benefit Dinner on the Wild Side from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Legacy Park, 328 Lakeview Drive in Ridgeland. The public is cordially invited to join the organization for a spectacular evening featuring shrimp, venison and other wild game dishes created by Frankie Denmark.
Dr. Judy Days-Dee Celebrates Retirement
A native of Savannah Dr. Judy Days-Dee celebrated a retirement dinner with a few family and friends at the Stone and Webster Chophouse restaurant J.W. Marriott Plant Riverside on Thursday, October 06, 2022. Each guest extended well wishes as they enjoyed fine cuisine, champagne and great hospitality. Dr. Judy extended appreciation gifts to all of her guests for their support, encouragement and kindness throughout the years.
Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House
Driving four miles down an oak-shaded road to the entrance of Montage Palmetto Bluff, the world feels as sweet and slow-moving as a Southern drawl. The post Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Food will be front and center, but it will share the stage with tradition, history and culture later this month at the 6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island. Dr. Louise Cohen is the founder of the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head...
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
How to make a grilled cheese sandwich
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler weather and comfort food just seem to go together. And what could be better than soup and grilled cheese. WTOC went to District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside District to see how they make their delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Take a look.
Where to find haunted houses, corn mazes and pumpkin patches
This is my favorite time of year in the Lowcountry. While most of my Northern relatives are beginning their annual whining about the temps getting colder and the skies getting danker, I feel like Goldilocks tasting Baby Bear’s small bowl of porridge. This time of year is jusssst right.
Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by
Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
Remaining Savannah Mall businesses have yet to hear from new ownership following $8M sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With 469,000 sq. ft. and more than 40 acres, the Savannah Mall was once home to a number a bustling storefront. Now, with less than a dozen stores remaining, those remaining businesses face an uncertain future. “At this point and time we have not heard anything from the new owners, at […]
Beaufort County Council Votes No for Golf Carts on Multi-Use Paths
Beaufort County Council defeated an ordinance 5-5 recently, that would have allowed golf carts on multi-use paths on Buckwalter Parkway and Bluffton Parkway. Earlier this month, the Spanish Moss Trail was removed from the Ordinance in the Natural Resources committee. "My biggest concern is that someone will get killed unless...
Time to plant colorful autumn favorites, apply weed control
October has arrived, and with it, cooler temperatures. So, now is the time to plant your colorful fall annuals and perennials. We live in Zone 8, so pay attention to this when you buy plants, seeds and bulbs online. You might be disappointed in the health of your plants if you buy those intended for areas outside of our zone.
RBC Heritage elevated into next tier of PGA events
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has been elevated to the next tier of PGA events. A few things come with this elevated status. Mainly it means you’re going to see more top players on Hilton Head each year, as top 20 players are required to be at these elevated events if available.
Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:. Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga. Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield,...
