96.3 The Blaze

The One Chip Challenge Is Available Locally. This Won’t End Well.

Get yourself a mega pint of milk ready because the One Chip Challenge is now available at your local Montana convenience store. So get this. The other day I'm shopping around my local Holiday gas station and there sits a huge display featuring the Paqui one chip challenge. An old nemesis of mine. I don't know why, but I love super hot sauces and spicy foods. I tried this challenge many years ago, and I'm here to tell you, it lives up to the hype.
montanakaimin.com

UM has given up on parking, we should too

The University of Montana does not have a solution to the on-campus parking crisis we are facing. At the beginning of the semester, UM sent out an email telling students it knows parking was an issue and was “actively working to create more parking capacity.”. Then, UM oversold its...
96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
96.3 The Blaze

Sneak Peek: Undressing Montana History at Fort Missoula

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will unveil a new exhibit on Friday, October 21st 2022 dedicated to what often gets overlooked and forgotten in the passage of time: clothing. Titled "Undressing History," the museum will allow visitors to see garments worn by historical figures as well as fashion senses that offer a window into Montana's history.
96.3 The Blaze

A Call for Montana Artists For A Great Cause

A Carousel for Missoula and Dragon Hallow are looking for artists to help raise money for the carousel. I have had the privilege of helping support both the Carousel and Dragon Hallow over the years. I helped construct Dragon Hallow when it was initially being built and just a few years ago I had the honor to help update the Dragon Hallow playground to make it more inclusive for everyone. Whenever I have friends or relatives that come to Missoula we try to take them to the Carousel for a ride and a walk down by the river.
96.3 The Blaze

Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
96.3 The Blaze

Some Of The Best Autumn Brews Missoula Has To Offer

Officially Octoberfest is over, but that doesn't mean the beer stops flowing. When it comes to brews I have two favorite seasons and I can't decide which one I prefer. I always appreciate March for the Spring brews and St. Patrick's Day. That is what you get for being in a bagpipe band, don't forget to support your local pipe bands. My second favorite beer season is the Fall. As the weather starts to changes and the seasonal brews come out it is a great time to enjoy some of what Missoula has to offer. As our city continues to grow and as we get more breweries we get more choices and that is great for beer drinkers. Here are just a few to choose from and remember to always enjoy responsibly.
NBCMontana

Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
96.3 The Blaze

Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
96.3 The Blaze

Griz Hope to Swat the Hornets in a Crucial Big Sky Battle

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Shake it off and regroup, Griz. One loss does not define a team. Our University of Montana Grizzlies will hit the road this weekend with a chance to right the ship. Coming off their first loss of the season, the No. 7 Griz will head to California to take on the No. 2/3 Sacramento State Hornets under the lights Saturday night at 9 p.m. on ESPN 2.
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

