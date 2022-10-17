Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The One Chip Challenge Is Available Locally. This Won’t End Well.
Get yourself a mega pint of milk ready because the One Chip Challenge is now available at your local Montana convenience store. So get this. The other day I'm shopping around my local Holiday gas station and there sits a huge display featuring the Paqui one chip challenge. An old nemesis of mine. I don't know why, but I love super hot sauces and spicy foods. I tried this challenge many years ago, and I'm here to tell you, it lives up to the hype.
UM’s Brantly Hall Really is Haunted and You Can See for Yourself
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Yes, the University of Montana’s Brantly Hall really is haunted, according to Millie Bearleggins, chapter president of the UM American Indigenous Business Leaders, and you can experience the tour for yourself over the next two weekends. KGVO News spoke to Millie Bearleggins on Tuesday...
montanakaimin.com
UM has given up on parking, we should too
The University of Montana does not have a solution to the on-campus parking crisis we are facing. At the beginning of the semester, UM sent out an email telling students it knows parking was an issue and was “actively working to create more parking capacity.”. Then, UM oversold its...
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
Family-owned Bob Ward & Sons acquired by Utah company
Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced today the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
Sneak Peek: Undressing Montana History at Fort Missoula
The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will unveil a new exhibit on Friday, October 21st 2022 dedicated to what often gets overlooked and forgotten in the passage of time: clothing. Titled "Undressing History," the museum will allow visitors to see garments worn by historical figures as well as fashion senses that offer a window into Montana's history.
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Midtown Missoula Needs Your Help With The Masterplan Right Now!
It is a project that seems to have been going on forever, but the Missoula Midtown Master Plan will be heading to a final draft next year. You have a chance to add your feedback to the vision of Midtown Missoula. With the volume of input from the visioning workshop...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
A Call for Montana Artists For A Great Cause
A Carousel for Missoula and Dragon Hallow are looking for artists to help raise money for the carousel. I have had the privilege of helping support both the Carousel and Dragon Hallow over the years. I helped construct Dragon Hallow when it was initially being built and just a few years ago I had the honor to help update the Dragon Hallow playground to make it more inclusive for everyone. Whenever I have friends or relatives that come to Missoula we try to take them to the Carousel for a ride and a walk down by the river.
Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
Some Of The Best Autumn Brews Missoula Has To Offer
Officially Octoberfest is over, but that doesn't mean the beer stops flowing. When it comes to brews I have two favorite seasons and I can't decide which one I prefer. I always appreciate March for the Spring brews and St. Patrick's Day. That is what you get for being in a bagpipe band, don't forget to support your local pipe bands. My second favorite beer season is the Fall. As the weather starts to changes and the seasonal brews come out it is a great time to enjoy some of what Missoula has to offer. As our city continues to grow and as we get more breweries we get more choices and that is great for beer drinkers. Here are just a few to choose from and remember to always enjoy responsibly.
Missoula Volunteers Will Prepare 100,000 Meals for Montanans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Friday is a very big day on the University of Montana campus as students and community volunteers will be busy all day packaging nearly 100,000 meals for hungry western Montana families. KGVO News spoke to Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of the Missoula County United Way...
NBCMontana
Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
skylinesportsmt.com
Big Sky Breakdown – Griz & ‘Cat analysis from Nuanez Brothers, Gregorak & Houghton
Colter Nuanez is joined by Skyline Sports co-founder Brooks Nuanez to talk about the regressions of the Montana offense, Lucas Johnson’s eyes while under center, the progression of the Bobcat defense and much more in his return to the Big Sky Breakdown. What did the Bobcats look like with...
Griz Hope to Swat the Hornets in a Crucial Big Sky Battle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Shake it off and regroup, Griz. One loss does not define a team. Our University of Montana Grizzlies will hit the road this weekend with a chance to right the ship. Coming off their first loss of the season, the No. 7 Griz will head to California to take on the No. 2/3 Sacramento State Hornets under the lights Saturday night at 9 p.m. on ESPN 2.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1