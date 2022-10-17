Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Isle of Hope Art & Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is a chance for residents, local artists and musicians to get together in a creative space. The Isle of Hope Art and Music Festival is back featuring live music, artists, and food!. To give you all the details about the big event, festival Co-chairs,...
eatitandlikeit.com
Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday
We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Culinary Coming Attractions
Every once in a while we put something out into the universe and no one catches it. Hints, innuendo and tips that allow our readers to get a wider view of the story at hand if they read between the lines. Sometimes it is a little more direct than that and you catch it immediately.
Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House
Driving four miles down an oak-shaded road to the entrance of Montage Palmetto Bluff, the world feels as sweet and slow-moving as a Southern drawl. The post Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Savannah Tribune
“Fenom” Doc About Rapper Camoflauge’s Daughter Flau’Jae Screens at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival
“Fenom”, a documentary about Savannah native Flau’Jae Johnson is getting its Georgia premiere at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival with a screening on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the SCAD Museum of Art. “Some people know me as a basketball player and some people know...
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
wtoc.com
6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Food will be front and center, but it will share the stage with tradition, history and culture later this month at the 6th Annual Gullah Food Festival on Hilton Head Island. Dr. Louise Cohen is the founder of the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head...
wtoc.com
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
blufftonsun.com
Friends remember Lowcountry culinary legend Steve Carb
Tony Arcuri tried to get his childhood friend into hobbies. Arcuri wanted his Pittsburgh compadre to enjoy the fruits of their collective labor as he built his guitar collection or became enthralled with an old motorcycle, but Steve Carb was just never about things. He had a singular focus. “Steve’s...
WJCL
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in Savannah in 2023. Here's when tickets go on sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Legendary rockers Journey are headed to Savannah in 2023. On Monday, the Enmarket Arena announced the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame band would perform Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Since forming in the late 1970s, Journey has gone on to sell...
wtoc.com
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tattoo arts festival is making its way to the Savannah Convention Center for the weekend of Oct. 21. It will feature special guests like Kyle and Candy Dunbar from Ink Master as well as other Ink Master stars. Troy Timpel is the owner of Villian Arts and the organizer of […]
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Hilton Head BBQ Restaurants
Hilton Head, South Carolina’s location is just one of the numerous factors contributing to its popularity. In addition, the best beaches in the world are only a short drive away, and there are some excellent golf courses close by. It is near the Atlantic Ocean, where you can run...
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
Remaining Savannah Mall businesses have yet to hear from new ownership following $8M sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With 469,000 sq. ft. and more than 40 acres, the Savannah Mall was once home to a number a bustling storefront. Now, with less than a dozen stores remaining, those remaining businesses face an uncertain future. “At this point and time we have not heard anything from the new owners, at […]
Lowcountry town project working on new public park
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Hilton Head Island town council is working on its Mid-Island Initiative project. To get a better look at the areas that would be covered in the project, town council members took a trolly ride around the Island. They toured the entire Island including the 103-acre property that will be […]
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Outstanding Hilton Head Breakfast Restaurants
Who doesn’t enjoy a hearty breakfast? Breakfast is more than simply the start of the day; it sets the tone for the entire day. Breakfast is an opportunity to let loose and indulge in anything you can think of. And no trip to Hilton Head is complete without taking...
wtoc.com
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have confirmed that an invite-only ceremony will be held Tuesday October 25th in Bryan County. That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of what is being dubbed as Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America. The groundbreaking will mark the...
