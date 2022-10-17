Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
siouxlandnews.com
Family displaced, two pets killed in Vermillion house fire
VERMILLION, S.D. — Two pets were killed and an emergency worker injured after a fire in Vermillion Thursday. Vermillion Fire EMS said that on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 4:39 P.M., they responded to a fire at 607 Cottage St., Vermillion, SD. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming...
siouxlandnews.com
Ray of Hope - Luna
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Are you looking for a new furry companion in your life?. This well-behaved pup is looking for its fur-ever home and you could be it!. The Siouxland News at Sunrise "Ray of Hope" is brought to us each Friday by the Siouxland Humane Society and the South Sioux Animal Hospital.
siouxlandnews.com
SUX and 185th Refueling Wing propose new runway replacement project and ramp expansion
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) Board of Trustees and the 185th Refueling Wing have proposed their immediate needs to the city council to improve the ramp, runway, and hanger. The first priority for both groups is the runway, saying that the runway needs to be...
siouxlandnews.com
Students injured in school bus accident east of Marcus
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says that a semi-grain hauler was northbound on F Ave. and failed to stop at a stop sign, at 7:30 a.m Thursday morning. The semi collided with a westbound school bus on 470th. The Cherokee County Sheriff said that 3...
siouxlandnews.com
Briar Cliff begins fundraising for new indoor recreation facility
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff University will begin a fundraising campaign for an Indoor Recreation Center to be located on the University’s campus, the Charger Dome. The University has secured a lead gift and fundraising efforts are underway, with a goal nearing $12M for the project. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities search for suspect after reported bank robbery in Onawa
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in a Monona County community Friday morning. The Monona County Sheriff's Office says that just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed.
siouxlandnews.com
Driver injured after grain truck rollover in Stanton County
STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — One man was injured when the grain truck he was driving rolled over north of Stanton, Nebraska Friday morning. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says James Merritt of Norfolk lost control of the semi on Ridge Road causing it to roll into a ditch. Merritt...
siouxlandnews.com
UPS hiring seasonal drivers willing to drive own vehicles to help with deliveries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're expecting a package from UPS this holiday season, there's a good chance the person who delivers it won't be driving a brown van. The company's Siouxland distribution center is looking to hire 100 seasonal employees to help them keep up with the large number of packages expected during the holidays.
siouxlandnews.com
Impact Beyond the Sleepout: Shesler Hall woman shares her experience living on the streets
The Siouxland Sleepout is just 2 weeks away and we're introducing you to the 4th non-profit organization benefitting from the fundraiser: Shesler Hall. We're digging more into the impact beyond the sleepout, and the story of a woman who found it was the safest place to go after living on the streets.
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Get ready for spooky fun as the Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party returns on Oct. 29th at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. Sarah Morgan joined Jake on "Talk of the Town" to discuss this event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for this camp, which offers year-round therapeutic recreation programs for children and adults with disabilities.
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - The Farmacy
IDA GROVE, Iowa — A corner Jukebox and classic drinks on tap. You didn't step back in time - this is The Farmacy. "We've had so many people come up to the bar here, that they can remember when they were younger," said Brian Lundell. It's a classic coffee...
siouxlandnews.com
Mapleton man claims $1M Powerball prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Mapleton, Iowa man has claimed the $1M Powerball prize bought in Danbury. The Iowa Lottery says he’s survived a heart attack and another major health scare, and now, he’s won a $1 million Powerball prize. Does Daryl Ingram of Mapleton consider himself lucky?
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point-Jefferson kicks off their playoff run with a huge win over Rapid City Christian
ELK POINT, S.D. — Business as usual for the 3rd seeded Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in the first round of South Dakota 11B playoffs. The Huskies dismantle Rapid City Christian 58-7 and they'll host the 11th seeded Redfield Pheasants in the state quarterfinals.
siouxlandnews.com
Panthers fall short against Dell Rapids in regular season finale
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley Panthers, with a chance to take down the top team in 11A, fall just short against the Dell Rapids Quarriers 22-18. The Panthers have still, in all likelihood, clinched a playoff spot, but whether or not they'll host in the first round is still up in the air as they currently sit as the 5th seed.
siouxlandnews.com
Wynot cruises to a first round win the Class D-2 playoffs
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils take down the Winside Wildcats 52-20 in the opening round of the Nebraska D-2 playoffs. After jumping ahead 14-0 in the first quarter, the Blue Devils never looked back and held onto the lead the entire game. Wynot will play the winner...
