NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley Panthers, with a chance to take down the top team in 11A, fall just short against the Dell Rapids Quarriers 22-18. The Panthers have still, in all likelihood, clinched a playoff spot, but whether or not they'll host in the first round is still up in the air as they currently sit as the 5th seed.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO