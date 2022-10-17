ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Family displaced, two pets killed in Vermillion house fire

VERMILLION, S.D. — Two pets were killed and an emergency worker injured after a fire in Vermillion Thursday. Vermillion Fire EMS said that on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 4:39 P.M., they responded to a fire at 607 Cottage St., Vermillion, SD. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming...
VERMILLION, SD
Ray of Hope - Luna

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Are you looking for a new furry companion in your life?. This well-behaved pup is looking for its fur-ever home and you could be it!. The Siouxland News at Sunrise "Ray of Hope" is brought to us each Friday by the Siouxland Humane Society and the South Sioux Animal Hospital.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Students injured in school bus accident east of Marcus

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says that a semi-grain hauler was northbound on F Ave. and failed to stop at a stop sign, at 7:30 a.m Thursday morning. The semi collided with a westbound school bus on 470th. The Cherokee County Sheriff said that 3...
MARCUS, IA
Briar Cliff begins fundraising for new indoor recreation facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff University will begin a fundraising campaign for an Indoor Recreation Center to be located on the University’s campus, the Charger Dome. The University has secured a lead gift and fundraising efforts are underway, with a goal nearing $12M for the project. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Authorities search for suspect after reported bank robbery in Onawa

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in a Monona County community Friday morning. The Monona County Sheriff's Office says that just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed.
ONAWA, IA
Driver injured after grain truck rollover in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — One man was injured when the grain truck he was driving rolled over north of Stanton, Nebraska Friday morning. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says James Merritt of Norfolk lost control of the semi on Ridge Road causing it to roll into a ditch. Merritt...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
TOTT - Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Get ready for spooky fun as the Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party returns on Oct. 29th at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. Sarah Morgan joined Jake on "Talk of the Town" to discuss this event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for this camp, which offers year-round therapeutic recreation programs for children and adults with disabilities.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Hometown Farmer - The Farmacy

IDA GROVE, Iowa — A corner Jukebox and classic drinks on tap. You didn't step back in time - this is The Farmacy. "We've had so many people come up to the bar here, that they can remember when they were younger," said Brian Lundell. It's a classic coffee...
IDA GROVE, IA
Mapleton man claims $1M Powerball prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Mapleton, Iowa man has claimed the $1M Powerball prize bought in Danbury. The Iowa Lottery says he’s survived a heart attack and another major health scare, and now, he’s won a $1 million Powerball prize. Does Daryl Ingram of Mapleton consider himself lucky?
MAPLETON, IA
Panthers fall short against Dell Rapids in regular season finale

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley Panthers, with a chance to take down the top team in 11A, fall just short against the Dell Rapids Quarriers 22-18. The Panthers have still, in all likelihood, clinched a playoff spot, but whether or not they'll host in the first round is still up in the air as they currently sit as the 5th seed.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
Wynot cruises to a first round win the Class D-2 playoffs

WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils take down the Winside Wildcats 52-20 in the opening round of the Nebraska D-2 playoffs. After jumping ahead 14-0 in the first quarter, the Blue Devils never looked back and held onto the lead the entire game. Wynot will play the winner...
WYNOT, NE

