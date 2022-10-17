ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sioux City, SD

Driver injured after grain truck rollover in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — One man was injured when the grain truck he was driving rolled over north of Stanton, Nebraska Friday morning. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says James Merritt of Norfolk lost control of the semi on Ridge Road causing it to roll into a ditch. Merritt...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Family displaced, two pets killed in Vermillion house fire

VERMILLION, S.D. — Two pets were killed and an emergency worker injured after a fire in Vermillion Thursday. Vermillion Fire EMS said that on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 4:39 P.M., they responded to a fire at 607 Cottage St., Vermillion, SD. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming...
VERMILLION, SD
Ray of Hope - Luna

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Are you looking for a new furry companion in your life?. This well-behaved pup is looking for its fur-ever home and you could be it!. The Siouxland News at Sunrise "Ray of Hope" is brought to us each Friday by the Siouxland Humane Society and the South Sioux Animal Hospital.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Authorities search for suspect after reported bank robbery in Onawa

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in a Monona County community Friday morning. The Monona County Sheriff's Office says that just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed.
ONAWA, IA
A weekend warm up is on the way

Temperatures are finally warming up across Siouxland, with highs returning to the upper 60s today. Out temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-70s tomorrow with ample sunshine throughout the day. A surge of heat will move in for the weekend, driving our highs into the 80s!. Unfortunately this heat...
Students injured in school bus accident east of Marcus

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says that a semi-grain hauler was northbound on F Ave. and failed to stop at a stop sign, at 7:30 a.m Thursday morning. The semi collided with a westbound school bus on 470th. The Cherokee County Sheriff said that 3...
MARCUS, IA
Mapleton man claims $1M Powerball prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Mapleton, Iowa man has claimed the $1M Powerball prize bought in Danbury. The Iowa Lottery says he’s survived a heart attack and another major health scare, and now, he’s won a $1 million Powerball prize. Does Daryl Ingram of Mapleton consider himself lucky?
MAPLETON, IA
L-C-C powers through to the next round of the Class D-1 playoffs

LAUREL, Neb. — After a scary end to the first half surrendering 14 points in 23 seconds, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears came out of halftime firing and left no doubt in their opening matchup of the playoffs against the Mead Raiders. L-C-C doesn't allow a point in the second half...
LAUREL, NE
Panthers fall short against Dell Rapids in regular season finale

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley Panthers, with a chance to take down the top team in 11A, fall just short against the Dell Rapids Quarriers 22-18. The Panthers have still, in all likelihood, clinched a playoff spot, but whether or not they'll host in the first round is still up in the air as they currently sit as the 5th seed.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
Hometown Farmer - The Farmacy

IDA GROVE, Iowa — A corner Jukebox and classic drinks on tap. You didn't step back in time - this is The Farmacy. "We've had so many people come up to the bar here, that they can remember when they were younger," said Brian Lundell. It's a classic coffee...
IDA GROVE, IA
UPSET ALERT! USD takes down #14 SIU

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota Coyotes defeat the #14 team in the FCS, Southern Illinois. After being down 21-7 early in the 2nd quarter, the Yotes made a change at quarterback and Redshirt Freshman Aidan Bouman got his first action of the season stepping in for Carson Camp. The southpaw out of Buffalo, Minnesota would finish the game 11/17 for 120 yards and 1 TD.
VERMILLION, SD
Wynot cruises to a first round win the Class D-2 playoffs

WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils take down the Winside Wildcats 52-20 in the opening round of the Nebraska D-2 playoffs. After jumping ahead 14-0 in the first quarter, the Blue Devils never looked back and held onto the lead the entire game. Wynot will play the winner...
WYNOT, NE

