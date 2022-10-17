Read full article on original website
Driver injured after grain truck rollover in Stanton County
STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — One man was injured when the grain truck he was driving rolled over north of Stanton, Nebraska Friday morning. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says James Merritt of Norfolk lost control of the semi on Ridge Road causing it to roll into a ditch. Merritt...
Family displaced, two pets killed in Vermillion house fire
VERMILLION, S.D. — Two pets were killed and an emergency worker injured after a fire in Vermillion Thursday. Vermillion Fire EMS said that on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at 4:39 P.M., they responded to a fire at 607 Cottage St., Vermillion, SD. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming...
Ray of Hope - Luna
SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Are you looking for a new furry companion in your life?. This well-behaved pup is looking for its fur-ever home and you could be it!. The Siouxland News at Sunrise "Ray of Hope" is brought to us each Friday by the Siouxland Humane Society and the South Sioux Animal Hospital.
Authorities search for suspect after reported bank robbery in Onawa
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in a Monona County community Friday morning. The Monona County Sheriff's Office says that just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed.
A weekend warm up is on the way
Temperatures are finally warming up across Siouxland, with highs returning to the upper 60s today. Out temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-70s tomorrow with ample sunshine throughout the day. A surge of heat will move in for the weekend, driving our highs into the 80s!. Unfortunately this heat...
SUX and 185th Refueling Wing propose new runway replacement project and ramp expansion
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX) Board of Trustees and the 185th Refueling Wing have proposed their immediate needs to the city council to improve the ramp, runway, and hanger. The first priority for both groups is the runway, saying that the runway needs to be...
Elk Point-Jefferson kicks off their playoff run with a huge win over Rapid City Christian
ELK POINT, S.D. — Business as usual for the 3rd seeded Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in the first round of South Dakota 11B playoffs. The Huskies dismantle Rapid City Christian 58-7 and they'll host the 11th seeded Redfield Pheasants in the state quarterfinals.
Students injured in school bus accident east of Marcus
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says that a semi-grain hauler was northbound on F Ave. and failed to stop at a stop sign, at 7:30 a.m Thursday morning. The semi collided with a westbound school bus on 470th. The Cherokee County Sheriff said that 3...
UPS hiring seasonal drivers willing to drive own vehicles to help with deliveries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're expecting a package from UPS this holiday season, there's a good chance the person who delivers it won't be driving a brown van. The company's Siouxland distribution center is looking to hire 100 seasonal employees to help them keep up with the large number of packages expected during the holidays.
Mapleton man claims $1M Powerball prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Mapleton, Iowa man has claimed the $1M Powerball prize bought in Danbury. The Iowa Lottery says he’s survived a heart attack and another major health scare, and now, he’s won a $1 million Powerball prize. Does Daryl Ingram of Mapleton consider himself lucky?
L-C-C powers through to the next round of the Class D-1 playoffs
LAUREL, Neb. — After a scary end to the first half surrendering 14 points in 23 seconds, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears came out of halftime firing and left no doubt in their opening matchup of the playoffs against the Mead Raiders. L-C-C doesn't allow a point in the second half...
Panthers fall short against Dell Rapids in regular season finale
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley Panthers, with a chance to take down the top team in 11A, fall just short against the Dell Rapids Quarriers 22-18. The Panthers have still, in all likelihood, clinched a playoff spot, but whether or not they'll host in the first round is still up in the air as they currently sit as the 5th seed.
Hometown Farmer - The Farmacy
IDA GROVE, Iowa — A corner Jukebox and classic drinks on tap. You didn't step back in time - this is The Farmacy. "We've had so many people come up to the bar here, that they can remember when they were younger," said Brian Lundell. It's a classic coffee...
Maryland GOP nominee's campaign website was blocked on school device due to 'filter' error
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A Maryland school district said the campaign website for Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox will be accessible to students after it was blocked on its devices due to a filter error. A parent contacted WBFF this week after their student noticed Cox's campaign website...
Knights conclude regular season with perfect record
NORFOLK, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 14-0. The Knights wrap up regular season play with an undefeated record of 9-0.
UPSET ALERT! USD takes down #14 SIU
VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota Coyotes defeat the #14 team in the FCS, Southern Illinois. After being down 21-7 early in the 2nd quarter, the Yotes made a change at quarterback and Redshirt Freshman Aidan Bouman got his first action of the season stepping in for Carson Camp. The southpaw out of Buffalo, Minnesota would finish the game 11/17 for 120 yards and 1 TD.
Make sure to flip your ballot over, the jobs of some judges and justices are on the line
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans casting their vote this November, will get a chance to weigh in on whether some current judges and justices should keep their jobs. Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa says, this "judicial retention elections work as a public check on the judiciary."
Wynot cruises to a first round win the Class D-2 playoffs
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils take down the Winside Wildcats 52-20 in the opening round of the Nebraska D-2 playoffs. After jumping ahead 14-0 in the first quarter, the Blue Devils never looked back and held onto the lead the entire game. Wynot will play the winner...
