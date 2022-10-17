Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Police: Person of interest in Oklahoma murder investigation of 4 men arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police say the person of interest in the Oklahoma murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on Monday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The...
North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office
Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
Alex Murdaugh attorneys ask for more of state's evidence ahead of murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, the former Lowcountry lawyer charged with the killings of his wife and son in June of 2021, are asking a judge to compel the state to overturn more of its evidence ahead of the January 2023 murder trial. Murdaugh's...
'Suspicious package' on US Department of Energy campus prompts road closure in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities said they are investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday at the entrance of the U.S. Department of Energy Campus on Germantown Road in Maryland. A FedEx truck is being searched. The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Bomb Squad is at the scene...
January 2023 trial date set for Madison Cawthorn following Charlotte airport gun citation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina's congressman is once again making headlines after an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport occurred in April. WSOC-TV reports a trial date of Jan. 13, 2023 has been set for Representative Madison Cawthorn (NC-11) after authorities say the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded handgun in his bag on April 26, 2022. The outgoing congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a misdemeanor.
Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws
WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
Will big fundraising totals sway the results of the NC-11 race?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, the race for North Carolina’s 11th District congressional seat is heating up. According to campaign spending reports filed by the Sept. 30 deadline, the two main candidates -- Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Chuck Edwards -- have raised more money at this point in the race than candidates in any previous District 11 races.
In-person early voting for 2022 General Election begins Thursday
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Election Services is sharing a few details to know before you go. See the attachment for dates, times, maps, and more, or click HERE for more information on Buncombe County early voting.
NCDOT provides tips for drivers to avoid hitting deer on the road
Late October in Eastern Carolina means night falls sooner and deer come out of the woods for mating season, which creates the perfect storm for drivers. New N.C.D.O.T. data shows there were nearly 60,000 collisions with animals statewide in the past three years, including 11 deaths and thousands of injuries. That equated to millions of dollars in car damage.
Hurricane Ian agriculture loss could reach $1.56B, report says
The damage done to farmers and their crops is still being counted in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Agriculture losses from Ian could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida said Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The latest United...
GSMNP's Look Rock Campground reopens for 1 month after 9-year closure
TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WLOS) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Look Rock Campground has undergone a multitude of renovations and reopened over the weekend on Oct. 15 for the first time in nine years. Officials said the Tallassee, Tennessee, campground, which includes 68 campsites, will be open through Sunday,...
Bitter cold arrives early in the Carolinas
WLOS — The coldest air of the season has arrived for residents in the Carolinas with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across much of western North Carolina by sunrise Wednesday and again early Thursday. The last time Asheville recorded a low in the 20s...
