Fresno, CA

WLOS.com

North Carolina man arrested in large drug bust, says Murray County Sheriff's Office

Murray County, Georgia. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a drug bust in the Spring Place area of Murray County, says the Murray County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). According to a post from the MCSO's Facebook Page, the arrest was made as a joint-effort between the sheriff's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
WLOS.com

Alex Murdaugh attorneys ask for more of state's evidence ahead of murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, the former Lowcountry lawyer charged with the killings of his wife and son in June of 2021, are asking a judge to compel the state to overturn more of its evidence ahead of the January 2023 murder trial. Murdaugh's...
WLOS.com

January 2023 trial date set for Madison Cawthorn following Charlotte airport gun citation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina's congressman is once again making headlines after an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport occurred in April. WSOC-TV reports a trial date of Jan. 13, 2023 has been set for Representative Madison Cawthorn (NC-11) after authorities say the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded handgun in his bag on April 26, 2022. The outgoing congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a misdemeanor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws

WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
GEORGIA STATE
WLOS.com

Will big fundraising totals sway the results of the NC-11 race?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, the race for North Carolina’s 11th District congressional seat is heating up. According to campaign spending reports filed by the Sept. 30 deadline, the two main candidates -- Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Chuck Edwards -- have raised more money at this point in the race than candidates in any previous District 11 races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

In-person early voting for 2022 General Election begins Thursday

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina’s in-person early voting period begins Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Election Services is sharing a few details to know before you go. See the attachment for dates, times, maps, and more, or click HERE for more information on Buncombe County early voting.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

NCDOT provides tips for drivers to avoid hitting deer on the road

Late October in Eastern Carolina means night falls sooner and deer come out of the woods for mating season, which creates the perfect storm for drivers. New N.C.D.O.T. data shows there were nearly 60,000 collisions with animals statewide in the past three years, including 11 deaths and thousands of injuries. That equated to millions of dollars in car damage.
WLOS.com

Hurricane Ian agriculture loss could reach $1.56B, report says

The damage done to farmers and their crops is still being counted in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Agriculture losses from Ian could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida said Tuesday in a preliminary estimate. The latest United...
FLORIDA STATE
WLOS.com

GSMNP's Look Rock Campground reopens for 1 month after 9-year closure

TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WLOS) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park's Look Rock Campground has undergone a multitude of renovations and reopened over the weekend on Oct. 15 for the first time in nine years. Officials said the Tallassee, Tennessee, campground, which includes 68 campsites, will be open through Sunday,...
TALLASSEE, TN
WLOS.com

Bitter cold arrives early in the Carolinas

WLOS — The coldest air of the season has arrived for residents in the Carolinas with lows expected to drop into the mid to upper 20s across much of western North Carolina by sunrise Wednesday and again early Thursday. The last time Asheville recorded a low in the 20s...
ASHEVILLE, NC

