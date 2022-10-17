ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, the race for North Carolina’s 11th District congressional seat is heating up. According to campaign spending reports filed by the Sept. 30 deadline, the two main candidates -- Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Chuck Edwards -- have raised more money at this point in the race than candidates in any previous District 11 races.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO